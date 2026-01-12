A woman who delivered ten children has gone viral on social media after sharing a glimpse into her life as a mother

In a video, she showed off the moment where she dished out pasta from a very big pot and shared them into different plates

Mixed reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

Mum of 10 shows off lifestyle

The video, posted by Omah's Thrift on TikTok, showed the mother serving pasta from a big pot into small flat plates.

In her caption, she described the moment as just casual, stating that it was a typical day in her life as a mum to a large number of kids.

On the reason she has a large family, the woman stated that the Bible instructed everyone to go unto the world and multiply.

"A day in the life of a mum of 10. The bible said go to the world and multiply, and that's what am doing," she said.

Reactions as mum flaunts her 10 kids

Viewers flocked to the comments section to react with their various opinions on TikTok.

Some marvelled at her organisational skills, others questioned how she managed the large family, and a few couldn't help but express awe at her strength.

@Natalia Alexandra said:

"May the glory of the good Lord shine upon them and they will become big men and the woman in the society and they will make you very proud your story is the same with my mom. We also grew up the same way but look at us today. there is nothing that God can do!"

@Inibokun said:

"I know a man who chased his wife after having 9 children. The first pregnancy resulted to triplet,all boys.

@Shekemi said:

"Wow wel done super woman GOD will bless you with the remaining 5 children so you can meet your target Identical! Second pregnancy was twin still boys identical. Third pregnancy she gave birth to four babies, all boys and identical. She got pregnant again and the man chased her away. We non know how many she go born now. There are 9 children in that house but na only 3 faces I dey see."

@Queen added:

"Labour room way I go once I say I no dey go again person sit down go 10 times for the hungry country."

Watch the video below:

