A Ghanaian man has sparked reactions online after appearing to shade Nigeria following the Super Eagles’ win over Algeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The comment came after Nigeria defeated Algeria 2–0 in the quarterfinals, a victory that also saw the Super Eagles set a new record by becoming the first team to win five consecutive matches at the tournament.

Reacting on X, a Ghanaian user identified as @gyaigyimii suggested that AFCON success is not as important as qualifying for the World Cup.

“World Cup qualification is better than reaching the semi final of Afcon just saying,” he wrote.

His post quickly drew mixed reactions from football fans across Africa, with many Nigerians and Ghanaians debating the value of AFCON compared to the World Cup.

People speak on Nigeria’s defeat of Algeria

Some users strongly disagreed with position of the man

@murphybotsha wrote:

“You dey fear something? Come out with your full chest if dem born you well call the country you dey try shade.”

Others took shots at Ghana’s Black Stars.

@Proff_Fx said:

“Reaching Afcon semi final is better than being knocked out of World Cup group stage just saying though.”

Another added:

“As if Ghana will even get past the group stage at the WC”

Some users focused on the financial side of both tournaments. One wrote:

“Evening qualifying to WC alone is equivalent to winning Afcon in monetary terms. Afcon winner 9.5 mil, qualification and gruop stage elimination for WC = 10.5 mil”

@kingspaul30 added:

“Just to donate points to the actual footballing nations, lol. AFCON semi final is way better”

@don_d1997 said:

“Hoh masa, reaching the Afcon semi-final is way better than going to the world cup not to compete but to donate points”

Another user questioned Africa’s World Cup history, asking:

“When you ware born have you heard an Africa country has won World Cup before”

Away from the football debate, Nii Kpakpo complained about internet connectivity, writing:

“Bro the way telecel network [messed] up when streaming or browsing de3 una for complain about this. Very poor internet connection paa”

Man says Morocco will beat Nigeria in AFCON

Meanwhile, another user predicted trouble ahead for Nigeria.

@bachel commented:

“Morocco will destroy them in the coming days”

The exchange once again highlighted the long-standing banter between Nigeria and Ghana, especially whenever major tournaments are involved.

Man predicts winner of AFCON 2025

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young individual made many people talking online after asking AI about the winner of the 2025 AFCON between Nigeria and Morocco.

The man posted a picture showing Nigeria and Morocco and some of the players of the teams in the post he shared online. Immediately after he asked the question, the AI responded to his request in a post that is now trending online.

