A viral video showed an Algerian father angrily reacting to Nigeria’s 2–0 victory over Algeria at AFCON

The fan protested a denied penalty incident involving Semi Ajayi, which the referee and VAR dismissed

A referee later explained the decision, citing IFAB rules that ruled out handball after ball contact with Ajayi’s leg

The latest Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Algeria’s Desert Foxes may be over, but a viral video of an Algerian fan’s reaction has sparked mixed reactions online.

A viral video spotted by Legit.ng captured a father’s reaction to the victory of Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Saturday, January 10, 2025.

An Algerian man shares his dad's reaction after Algeria's AFCON loss to Nigeria's Super Eagles amid penalty rumours. Photo credit: AFCON, Maria Koneerva. Image source: AFCON, Getty Images

In the candid video shared online, an Algerian father’s passion turned to fury as he watched his national team fall to the Super Eagles. Nigeria defeated Algeria 2–0 on Saturday, January 10, to set up a meeting with the host nation, Morocco, in the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The man could be seen in his living room, moving back and forth, shifting from intense focus on the match to explosive anger. His frustration appeared to peak over a moment in which Algeria was allegedly denied a “clear penalty” in the 12th minute of the game.

The Desert Foxes were attacking down the right side when Farès Chaïbi attempted a cross that was deflected by the hand of Nigeria’s defender, Semi Ajayi, inside the penalty box.

The replay showed the ball hitting Ajayi’s arm after deflecting off his thigh. However, the referee of the match, Senegal’s Issa Sy, did not blow his whistle and was not even called by VAR.

A young man shares his Algerian dad's reaction following Nigeria's Super Eagles' victory at the AFCON. Photo: Sebastien Bozon

The man, along with hundreds of Algerian fans, furiously protested the referee’s decision.

“Oh my God! This is a penalty! Oh my God! Look what he did!” he was heard shouting.

The emotional intensity of the TikTok video struck a chord with fans worldwide. The match proved to be a tough night for the Desert Foxes, who struggled against a dominant Nigerian side, leaving many fans feeling that the final result was marred by officiating controversy.

AFCON: Why referee ignores Algeria's penalty appeal

Speaking on the incident via his Instagram page, a referee and instructor known as Victor explained why Algeria didn't get a penalty for the handball on Ajayi, quoting IFAB law.

Wearing a black Adidas shirt with a referee badge, Victor said while analysing the video,

"The defender (Nigerian player) initially had his arm in a natural position, but extended it after playing the ball. However, the ball first touched his leg before his arm, so per IFAB rules, it's not a handball offense. This is why the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) didn't intervene, even though the ball's trajectory might have hit the arm anyway."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to AFCON match review

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

EUES said:

"Would you guys have won with the pen?"

Abdul wrote:

"Can’t believe ref didn’t give that pen. He cannot be allowed to ever walk a pitch again."

Tems commented:

"Ya”ll are just jealous we won against you."

Idris questioned:

"How is it a pen?"

