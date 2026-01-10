A Canada-based single mum posted the message she received from her teenage son after his phone got spoilt.

She posted the screenshot and shared why the message brought tears to her eyes.

Many who saw the message pointed out how she had trained her son.

A woman got people talking as she shared the message her son sent to her.

Her son's phone got spoilt and he decided to text his mother about the condition of the phone.

Canada-based Single Mother Posts Message From Teenage Son After His Phone Got Spoilt, Melts Hearts

Source: TikTok

In a post by @theeblackrose, the lady showed the message from her son.

She captioned the post:

"Nobody prepares you for moments like this as a mum. Raising a teenage boy as a single mum can be so hard. The boy I worried about is becoming the young man I’m proud of.

"I got a little teary, not because of the phone but because this healed something inside of me. Well now the birthday is over, I gotta hustle for that $150."

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail boy's message to his mum

mayhem

Honestly him 1. Owning up to it 2. Apologizing 3. Putting your day above him not having a working phone all day (big deal for a teenager!) 4. Making sure you know it's okay if you can't afford to fix it 5. Taking it upon himself to take it in to see how much it would cost to get fixed. Shows how responsible and kind he is!

Olutayo

‘ Yesterday was your birthday, I didn’t want to ruin your mood’. When that boy turns 18…. I have a chieftaincy title waiting for him. That’s a fine young man

quel<3

has he tried putting it in rice first? (for real, not as a joke). it does help, every time ive dropped mine in water, rice always evaporated it back out. might take a day or two but better than $150

NdiOta_Gundo

Any time you beat yourself up, read this message again. It speaks to how great of a mother you are. Let it be your permanent confidence booster. You have won in life

Aj the gurl 💗

Awww my son just did the same exact thing. I put it in a bag of rice over night and took a hair dryer on its coolest setting to push out the water out of all of the holes. I couldn’t afford to get it fixed atm but it’s been a month now and it’s working fine

In related stories, a lady posted her chat with her talking stage, while another showed what she saw on her father's WhatsApp status.

Lady shares message from okada man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady shared the WhatsApp conversation between her and the okada man she gave her number to.

The messages revealed that the man wanted to woo her, as he expressed her love to her via chat.

Many reacted after seeing her responses to the man’s chat, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng