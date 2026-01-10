A Nigerian man got people talking as he shared how his wife behaved after she brought him to the United Kingdom

He gave details about his marriage of 20 years, sparking mixed reactions from netizens who came across the X post that trended

Many reacted to how he described his wife as they took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the man's story

A Nigerian man who had been married for 20 years shared details about how his wife behaved towards him.

He shared what he noticed about her character after she brought him to the United Kingdom.

Source: Twitter

In a post by @ndukaomeife, the man recounted what his wife told him years ago, which left him wondering.

The man's X post read:

"Bros, you see this woman thing ehh? Na my wife I fear pass o. She told me many years ago. That the way you will die is dependent on the type of person you marry.

"Since the day we go married, twenty years ago, she has never used any negative words on me. She has never raised her voice on me. She has never mo mi loju. what is mo mi loju in English self?

"Anyways, She has washed my clothes for twenty years! Bought all my clothes except my my suilts when I was working in the bank. I have never given cold food since we got married. I had to force my way to the kitchen to cook. She brought me to the UK, I did nothing for a year. She paid all the bills and still take care of other important things.

"Her respect in the UK tripled! She is a strong pentecostal member, the day I told her I dont want to go Nigerian churches in the UK again, she said "My husband anywhere you go, I follow". The same respect, she teaches the children everyday.

"When I quarrel her, she will use everything to make peace. No bi to run from this kai n woman?!. Everytime "My husband, yes, sir, yes, but this is what I think, dear". I ask God for a wife, Him carry Guardian Angel give me."

See his X post below:

Reactions trail man's experience with wife in UK

@Bidemi1566 said:

"I always love to read stories of couples doing great things together, they’ve always given me inspirations and motivations to achieve certain goals with my partner so others can also use our stories as inspirations."

@AY51796200 said:

"God gave you an angel. God will keep blessing your home sir."

@air_mayor said:

"Eh be like film trick."

