“I Entered One Chance”: Man Who Was Kidnapped Cries Out, Shares His Experience in Captivity

On his Facebook page, Emmanuel Timilehin Ogunwale also posted screenshots of messages kidnappers sent to his family while he was held captive.

He captioned the post:

"2026666. Nigeria failed me. I entered one Chance and in day light they kidnapped me I screamed for help as it’s a public place no one answered. I was held hostage for over 4 hours they called my parents to send money my sisters and so on ….. forro

"They wiped my phone emptied my account. Took clothes I was wearing everything I was with… Where do I want to start from! Godddd. Nigeria failed me!!!.

"Pls i need help where do i want to star From."

He added in the comments:

"Comment section. It’s well. The chats are clearly screenshots from my family they communicated with my phone…. They did the messages and all. I got the screenshot from them. After I got back home safely. Hope this assist ur understanding."

See his Facebook post below:

Reactions trail man's kidnapping experience

Felicia Omilana said:

"Please be thanking God you're alive, just be thanking God, Give praise to him in this seasons you're now and you will see how Gratitude will open All Available Blessing in God's court yard unto you even before the end of this month in jesus name.people will hear your TESTIMONIES of how faithful God is from you in jesus name."

Alaga Adukeherbs said:

"I see this message and i fear for my life. Secretly Nigeria is happening to everyone ooooo. May God help us and restore us. Amin."

Gloria Usifoh said:

"I first shout, watin Nigeria do again? Then I started reading. True true, Nigeria don do again. Its so sad that someone will be in danger and no one will even notice. We are so busy and unconcerned these days. God help us and may God help restore your loss."

Samuel Ajoke said:

"Wit dis chats here o. Dis is a plan work cuz how can you chat with number u claim they collected from you u said u used ur mom’s phone to log into your account it’s impossible. Cuz u must get a verification code before you can login to another device only if you don’t want to use the same line. Nigeria is a country indeed."

