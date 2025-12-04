A man has publicly declared that he closed the church and renounced his Christian faith following things he found out

According to the man, he found out about his assignment from God, his life's purpose and the reason he was born

He claimed that he learnt that God's vision was to Africanise the world and not to Christianise or modernise it

A man who renounced his Christianity and closed the church has defended his actions by shedding light on what triggered it.

In an excerpt explanation shared on TikTok, the former Christian said he discovered his life's purpose, his assignment from God and the reason for his creation.

Reasons man left Christianity and closed church

According to the man, known on TikTok as @the_real_kingdom_of_god, he renounced Christianity and closed his church because of his purpose on earth and his assignment from God is to build the house of God.

He noted that God's house is not a physical church, adding that God's vision was to Africanise the world and not to Christianise, modernise or Europeanise it.

He maintained that it was stupid to preach born-againism to Africans. His statement in the video read:

"First thing I did, I closed the church. Second thing, I renounced Christianity. So I refuse to be identified anymore as a Christian. So the first and the most important reason why I closed the church and renounced Christianity is that my assignment from God, my life's purpose, the reason why I was born, is to build the house of God.

"I submit to you, and I stand to be corrected, the house of God is not a church, is not these people that ought to be, that were in captivity and who, whose captivity will end after 400 years is Africans.

"The first thing I learnt was that God's vision was to Africanize the world. That's God's vision. Not to Christianize you, not to modernise you, not to Europeanise you, not to Americanize you. God's vision is to Africanise the world. It is stupidity to preach born-againism to an African. You can't tell an African to be born again. There are two groups of people on the earth, according to scripture. So Jesus of Nazareth he did not die for any African. He was not needed.

"He was not required. Ha, Jesus is not Lord. Jesus did not come to save you. He came to save his people. And his people are not Africans. In the beginning, the gods created the heavens and the earth. To who are the gods that created the heavens and the earth? Now, if you think that is contradictory, don't worry. Just go down to verse 26.

"And God said, "Let us." Who is us? Adoption is not for everybody. Those who were born of the will of the flesh and blood and not of the will of Elohim and not of the will of spirit or the will of god are those that require adoption. And it is to them we preach one. Again, not to Africans. The garden of Eden and all of the Bible stories you have read are all about Africa. In fact, you'll understand that the Bible is actually African history."

Former Christian's narration elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the former Christian's experience below:

bosompe24msamuel said:

"Those who are still clouded by the "Babylon System" of the world will think that "This brother" is lost. But the reality is that "Those" who are still in "Religion" are the "lost" ones and yet everything shows clearly but they can't see."

Rose_Endiya🎙️🎶 said:

"Well, the bible is African histories. the stories in the bible about David, Solomon and the kings of old are events that took place in the today's Southern Africa. well, I won't say more."

_Alusi_Ogbe001 said:

"I’m happy you have find the true path 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 and have chosen not to deceive others any more, bravo bro we have been fooled for a long time now it’s awakening time."

pattown said:

"But what is the house of God if church is not the house of God please just asking to know."

Sam mboma🇸🇱🇦🇪🇦🇪 said:

"You closing the church or renouncing Christianity have nothing to do with God or Christians it's your choice."

oforbuikempeter said:

"When I see a vibrant youth reasoning like this, I will just smile and nod .y head in happiness because in no distant time, we will awake completely."

