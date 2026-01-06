A Chinese national residing in Nigeria has turned to netizens for help over her issue with her Nigerian nanny, whose services she has since disengaged

Amid tears, the Chinese lady narrated how her former Nigerian nanny stole from her, refused to own up to her theft and also hit her

She gave her ex-nanny a three-day ultimatum to stop trolling her on social media and delete the videos she made or face the consequences

A Chinese lady broke down in tears as she opened up about all she went through at the hands of her former Nigerian nanny, who is no longer in her employment.

The foreigner, residing in Nigeria, recounted a particular incident that transpired in Ikeja on October 29, 2025, involving the aforementioned nanny, whose name she withheld.

Chinese lady's unpleasant experience with Nigerian nanny

According to the Chinese national, her ex-nanny stole things worth millions from her, and not only refused to admit to her wrongdoing, but assaulted her.

She said she chose not to voice out since, or report the nanny to the Chinese community in Nigeria, so none of her people hires her in the future, and also did not report the incident to the police, despite having video evidence.

On why she is speaking out now, the Chinese lady stated, amid tears, that she found out that her ex-nanny began making videos about her online.

She blocked her former nanny, but still got reports from her family that she posts her videos to gain followers.

Chinese lady gives ex-nanny 3-day ultimatum

In the light of the unrelenting trolling, the Chinese lady, gave the ex-nanny a three-day ultimatum to apologise and delete the videos or face the consequences.

She appealed to Nigerians online to come to her aid.

"This happened on October 29, 2025, in Ikeja. She hit me and scratched me. Out of kindness, despite being hurt, I chose to remain silent. There's a community of Chinese people in Nigeria; I could have told all Chinese people not to hire this nanny anymore, so she would never find a job as a Chinese nanny again. But I didn't do that. I didn't even mention it online or in real life.

"Secondly, I could have called the police because I have all the evidence of her theft—she stole things worth tens of millions of Naira, enough to put her in jail for life. But I chose not to do that; I chose mercy. Why today... I chose to post this today because this African nanny who stole my things has been posting my videos online. I've already blocked her, thinking that would let her know I didn't want her to post my videos, but she hasn't stopped.

"Even today, my family told me that the girl is still posting my videos trying to gain followers. And since her theft was discovered, she hasn't offered a sincere apology; she hasn't shown any remorse. I've never received a genuine apology. My family called to warn her to stop, and this is what she said to my family: "Do you know who you're talking to? Chinese people can't do anything to us locals!" Such unreasonable and arrogant behavior, based on all these actions that crossed our bottom line, is why I'm posting this video today.

"If I haven't received an apology and seen her delete all her videos within three days, I will post a video of us catching her stealing and call the police. Countless amounts of money and goods were stolen. When we caught her, she didn't admit her wrongdoing; she was even angry that we confiscated everything she stole. I implore Nigerians to help me, a Chinese person in Nigeria, seek justice.#Nigerian #Chinese nationals stolen in Nigeria," the Chinese lady's TikTok post read.

Chinese lady's outcry stirs mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Chinese lady's outcry below:

LANI 🤍 said:

"So sorry I don't know why people are like this these Chinese are nice people fr I stay with one currently in ikeja and I can say it anywhere that they're the nicest I have seen."

MAMA🎀🧸 said:

"I’ve worked with Chinese and I can tell you , they are the nicest people I’ve ever met, if you see something you like in thier office or anywhere around them and you tell them you like it , if its something that they can give out they will definitely give you , I don’t know anything about other oo but I’ve worked in 3 different places and they are cool and nice."

shin dara🦈 said:

"First off the translator is translating this wrongly,she meant a housekeeper rather than a nanny and she also meant the nanny was getting angry unnecessarily just because she told her to find her earrings and instead of finding she started being defensive by saying she didn’t steal the earrings and she also tried to explain to the housekeeper that she didn’t accuse her of stealing rather she asked her to find it since she is in charge of arranging her things in the house thus led to the housekeeper yelling and almost led to the housekeeper trying to slap her after all what she has done for her by increasing her salary by 40,000 monetizing her TikTok for her,teaching her manicure,and hiring a Chinese tutor for her for free ..well nobody asked but I feel if we all understand we would try to always show sympathy rather than question her the more."

kris🖤 said:

"Why are you all making jokes in the comment section? if it was the other way around, the comments would be way different. we need to do better as Nigerians for real."

Samuelz said:

"She’s here pouring her heart out and we are laughing. She’s asking for help, if we can’t help her, at least don’t laugh. I’m seeing someone who’s hurt. Sorry our love."

