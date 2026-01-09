A Nigerian man has reacted to the prediction of a Moroccan cat about the upcoming match between Algeria and Nigeria

A Nigerian man has reacted after a Moroccan cat's prediction for the AFCON 2025 quarterfinal between Algeria and Nigeria surfaced the internet.

The cat forecast an Algerian victory, sparking debate and divided opinions among sports enthusiasts.

Man reacts as Moroccan cat predicts victory for Algeria in AFCON match. Photo credit: Anastasiia Voloshko/ Getty Images, Sports Radio Brila/X.

Man reacts as cat predicts AFCON match

The controversy started on X, after a sports channel posted the cat's prediction, captioning it with a plea for God's intervention.

In the caption, the poster also questioned whether spiritual leaders like Apostle Selman or Dunsin should be called to counter the prediction, labelling the situation "serious".

The post read:

"Moroccan cat predicts an Algerian win against Nigeria in the quarterfinal of Afcon 2025. Should we call Apostle Selman or Dunsin? This is serious o! It’s like you people always coming for Admin are not praying."

User @musbaudeen01 quickly reacted, pointing out the cat had previously forecast a draw between Nigeria and Tanzania.

Man reacts as cat predicts winner of quarterfinals match. Photo credit: Anastasiia Voloshko/ Getty Images, Sports Radio Brila/X.

"The CAT predicted a draw btw Nigeria and Tanzania," he said.

Nigerians speak about upcoming Algeria Vs Nigeria match

Nigerians have been airing their opinions about the upcoming AFCON match.

@Abba's baby said:

"Pls someone should like my comment I want to come back here to testify say we get God. God have brought us this far na we dey go with the CUP."

@ZARA said:

"The match go tough but Na Nigeria go win Na dem get dis AFCON dis year my prediction Nigeria 3_Algeria 1. Nigeria for the win."

@_𝓜𝓪𝓻𝔂ß<<3 reacted:

"Omo the match go tough oo cus I can remember that year in secondary sch when they both had match and still won omo we all cried shege."

@Ifenkili 1 said:

"Please let’s calm down guys, Na overconfidence make February no complete o."

@bree_davendor05 said:

"I de fear this algeria oo Jesus help our boys."

@Xaaji 90 said:

"But you forgot he's the best referee in Africa you guy Omar artan."

@COMRADE_VENTURE said:

"Nigeria playing away not home so that cat is correct, Nigeria will win."

@𝕂𝕒𝕜𝕒 𝕄𝕚𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕖𝕝 reacted:

''I'm a Nigerian, but I have a bad feeling we're going out 1-0 to Algeria tomorrow. Algeria is probably gonna win this AFCON."

@Ramzi added:

"Bro is comparing Mozambique and Tanzania to RDC and Burkina Faso You haven't played against a top team yet. With all due respect to Tunisia, the football situation there is difficult right now. You're like those European league teams that win their weak domestic league easily, then face the continent's giants in the Champions League and lose. I'm not saying it's gonna be easy for us, it's a 50/50 but be careful, you might be disappointed after the much, I'm seeing too much confidence and it's slowly transforming to arrogance."

See the post below:

Man predicts outcome of AFCON quarterfinals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man grabbed many people’s attention after he shared his prediction for the Nigeria vs Algeria AFCON match.

The individual mentioned a scoreline in the post, which is trending online, and shared how confident he is in the prediction.

