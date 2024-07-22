A man who graduated from UNILAG has recounted a series of good things that happened to him after school

A graduate of UNILAG shared a brief story of his life and it is trending online and inspiring people.

The man said he wrote the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) examination once.

He was admitted to study at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka, and he graduated successfully.

After completing the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Oluwasegun Raji said he got a job after four months.

UNILAG graduate gets PhD scholarship

He worked in the banking sector for six years before he decided to apply for a scholarship.

Oluwasegun said he was able to get funding to study for his PhD using his BSc without going through a master's degree.

He said:

"Wrote JAMB once, never failed a course in UNILAG, got my first Job just 4 months after NYSC, stayed in banking for 6years. When I got tired, I applied for PhD with my BSc and got admission with full funding. Somehow, things always work in my favour.)

Reactions as man tells the story of his life

@mickyskofyld said:

"Some people are just blessed. Well done, Segun. I tap from this myriad of blessings."

@_DebbieOA said:

"I know someone who has had this kind of sweet ease. Suddenly something is refusing to work out, and I want her to see that there might be a reason for it."

@MissyMi74229962 said:

"Looks like we have a similar story. I wrote JAMB once, never failed a course in OAU, and am currently in banking. Got my first job 4 months after NYSC as well. Hopefully, I get to have my PhD done with full funding, too. Trusting God for that."

UNILAG's best graduating student gets scholarship

A Nigerian student was selected as one of the 2024 Knight-Hennessy Scholars at Stanford University.

David Akanmu finished as the best graduating student at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), bagging a perfect CGPA of 5.0.

David would be pursuing a PhD at Stanford University, majoring in Energy Science and Engineering.

