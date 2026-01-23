A video showing the pitiable state of singer Mr Benson Omo Ologo has surfaced online, leaving fans worried about him

The singer’s family had previously cried out about his mental state and appealed for donations to care for him

Social media users shared mixed reactions, with some blaming substance abuse and others citing spiritual forces

Nigerian hip-hop singer Mr Benson Omo Ologo has been sighted in a pitiable condition after a video about him surfaced online.

In the clip, he was seen with a bag on his head and his trousers slipping as he wandered along the road.

Fans react to video of Mr Benson Omo Ologo on the street. Photo credit@realmr_benson7

Source: Instagram

He was chewing something as he walked and appeared to ignore people calling out to him. At some points, he reacted to a man hailing him and responded with curses.

Man laments Mr Benson’s mental health

In the recording, the man filming continued to speak and lamented the singer’s mental state. Another man was heard asking him to sing, but the music star kept cursing those around him.

Fans pray for Mr Benson Omo Ologo over disturbing video. Photo credit@realmr_benson7

Source: Instagram

Recall that last year, Portable cried out after seeing Mr Benson walking around his Odogwu Bar in tattered clothes and gave him another outfit.

The Zazu crooner also said Mr Benson is the brother of Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi, while lamenting his condition.

In 2024, the singer’s family also cried out over his health and appealed to the public for funds to care for him. Videos of him in the hospital, where he was reportedly restrained, later surfaced online.

Here is the Instagram video of Mr Benson below:

How fans reacted to Mr Benson's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the music star on the street. Many people blamed his condition on substance abuse and spiritual forces. They called on his family to act quickly and address the situation. One fan also said the singer’s family has been searching for him and urged people to reach out if they see him. Comments are below.

@toni.igerrard commented:

"This issue should be a very small thing , you take him to rehab, he starts recovering and in a month , you won’t even believe this was him but in this country everything na curse or na juju."

@adelekeadesewaadejoke1 reacted:

"Everything is not about aye Walai somethings are just afowofa, unna go Dey blame aye for everything aye too busy lately them no get anybody’s time."

@demmamaworldwide shared:

"Them don use hin star everything no be drugs make una learn say life deep."

@osher.101 stated:

"Many have done ritual without minding it's consequences."

@bishop_ola001 wrote:

"I hope a lot of people that condemn spirituality are seeing what’s happening lately… life is Spritual and you must stay guided both physical and spiritual No gree for dem ooo ."

Solid Star seen on the street

Legit.ng had reported that the trending video of Nigerian singer Solidstar sent cold shivers down the spine of many online, including his fans and those who aren't.

Solidstar's younger brother Joseph Iniyezo had taken to social media to call for help for his older sibling, noting that the singer had been suffering from mental illness.

Source: Legit.ng