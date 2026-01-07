The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has put three Nigerian players on their watch list

The Super Eagles will face off against Algeria in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria have kept an unbeaten record in the continental tournament, winning all four matches

Nigerian sports journalist Abdul Momoh said there should be no room for mistakes in the match against the Foxes

Nigeria have progressed to the quarterfinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on Monday, January 5.

The three-time AFCON winners defeated the Mambas of Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16 played at the Complexe Sportif de Fes.

Goals from Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams and Victor Osimhen (brace) ensured that the Super Eagles maintained an unbeaten record in the continental tournament.

3 players who risk suspension

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has warned the Super Eagles that three players risk suspension ahead of the next round.

During the match against Mozambique, Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi received Nigeria’s first booking in the 38th minute for elbowing an opponent.

Frank Onyeka was shown Nigeria’s second yellow card near the edge of Mozambique’s box after making unnecessary contact with Guima.

In 90+3 minutes, Calvin Bassey was booked for holding back Geny Catamo as the winger broke free in midfield and launched an attack toward Nigeria’s half, per Sofa Score.

The trio of Ndidi, Onyeka, and Bassey are one caution away from suspension if Nigeria overcome Algeria.

According to competition rules, any player who receives a yellow card in the Round of 16 and is cautioned again in the quarterfinals will be automatically suspended for the next match, per CAF.

Nigeria have been impressive at the tournament, maintaining an unbeaten run with victories over the Taifa Stars of Tanzania, the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, and the Cranes of Uganda.

The Super Eagles have scored 12 goals in four matches, conceding just four.

Osimhen needs caution

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will require careful guidance and firm counsel from the coach and the technical crew, including the team psychologist.

The Galatasaray forward was booked in Nigeria’s second match against Tunisia after provoking the opposing coach following his goal celebration.

The former Napoli star also came under heavy criticism for his conduct toward teammate Ademola Lookman after failing to release the ball in the 63rd minute of the encounter against Mozambique.

Super Eagles must remain disciplined - Momoh

Nigeria sports journalist Abdul Momoh has sent a passionate appeal to the Super Eagles players to remain disciplined as they take on Algeria in the quarterfinal.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Momoh said the Super Eagles cannot afford to lose any member of the starting XI against Mozambique. He said:

"Coach Eric has found a way of transforming the team within a year. The players must remain focused and disciplined; we cannot afford to miss any member of the squad.

"Calvin Bassey is currently one of our most reliable defenders in the squad, while the duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka have stabilised the midfield."

Agbede blames NFF for Osimhen's behaviour

