A young man abroad reacted to the news of Anthony Joshua’s accident and the death of his friends in a car crash

The individual explained many things in the viral video and shared why he was not surprised by the crash in any way

He spoke about the situation in Nigeria and why the accident did not come as a shock to him after he read the news

A Nigerian man abroad has said he is not surprised by the deadly car accident involving Anthony Joshua, which led to the death of two people.

The individual shared the reason for his statement in a viral post, and many people immediately reacted to what he said.

Nigerian man reacts to Anthony Joshua accident

The man, identified as @dezlovesjesus, said that although it has been a long time since he was last in Nigeria, he is not surprised by what happened. He spoke about the poor condition of the country’s roads and several other issues he has observed.

His statement:

“The situation with Anthony Joshua and the car crash is in a way not surprising to me in relation to the situation in the country as a whole.”

“The roads are not great, the infrastructure is not great. There isn’t really any form of emergency services, so as it was all playing out, I was seeing videos and I was in no way surprised.”

Speaking further about the state of infrastructure in the country and how people are treated, he added:

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been there, but everything that has taken place is exactly how I would expect it to happen, given that the infrastructure is not in place to handle situations like that and also to ensure that when they do happen, proper care is provided in a way that people can actually get better.”

“People can actually heal and people can actually be taken care of in their own country, even among their own citizens, let alone someone coming from another country.”

Reactions as man reacts to car crash

Iamoubs said:

"Not just that the fact that the bodies where exposed for everyone to see no one thought to cover the bodies it’s was horrific."

🖤Takenine001 noted:

"You are right I hope you also think the same way about Diogo Jota and his brother."

Jay noted:

"To be honest bro they was kinda speeding when your on roads like that you gotta move slow and try be 3 steps ahead or you dying."

VampireDiary shared:

"Yea that should of been of 2 car lane not a 3 car lane. there barely any room to go around cars parked along side the road. you habe to be driving very slow or high chance of crash is likely. im sure drugs were involved."

