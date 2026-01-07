Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), featured on a new gospel song by singer Dunsin Oyekan

The gospel song announced the development on Facebook and mentioned the date that the song and its music video was released

Speaking on the new song with Adeboye, an elated Dunsin noted that he had personally basked so much in this and has been blessed exceedingly

Redeemers and lovers of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), went into a frenzy as gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan announced his new song, which features the renowned cleric.

Dunsin disclosed this on Facebook on Thursday, January 1, noting that the song is titled 'Amen.'

Pastor Enoch Adeboye features on Dunsin Oyekan's new song, which was recently released. Photo Credit: Dunsin Oyekan - "The Eagle", PASTOR E.A. ADEBOYE

Pastor Adeboye: Release date for song

According to Dunsin, a renowned Nigerian contemporary gospel singer, songwriter, producer, 'Amen' was released by 12 midnight on the day he made the announcement.

He recalled Adeboye asking him if he did well on the song and he replied that the song would still be a blessing even if he coughed in it.

Dunsin noted that he personally basked so much in the song and had been blessed exceedingly and urged people to also be partakers. He wrote:

"AMEN ft Daddy E.A adeboye will be on all platforms worldwide by 12midnight today. Kindly download and share everywhere!

"I remembered Daddy asking me if what He did on the song is good enough, I told him “daddy even if you coughed in it, it’s a blessing already”

"I have personally basked so much on this and I have been blessed exceedingly. Now it’s your turn!

"Video out tomorrow Friday by 6pm(wat) on YouTube.

"Tell it on the mountain, 2026 is blessed already!"

Pastor Enoch Adeboye features on a new gospel song with Dunsin Oyekan. Photo Credit: Dunsin Oyekan - "The Eagle"

See the gospel singer's post below:

Dunsin Oyeka features Adeboye: Netizens react

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Pastor Adeboye featuring in a gospel song below:

Princess Mercy said:

"Daddy even if you coughed in it, it's a blessing already got me right there. Holy feel the spirit. More oil sir."

Aremoh Olu said:

"When you have a healthy relationship with the right people, you’ll one day reap the benefits. Don't abuse and frustrate relationships."

Lawrence Oluwafemi Blessing said:

"Mr Dunsi will turn alot G o to musician now, Nigeria know day Carry eyes see something."

Emmanuel C. Okolie said:

"When you made that video. My spirit told me it was Daddy Adeboye while other's where mentioning pastor Paul Eneche and Oyedepo."

Joe B. Gospel said:

"Somebody scream Ashaaa!

"I fill the power of God already..."

Mary Oseni said:

"See me shiny my teeth chaiii that word daddy even if na cough you cough it is filled with the holy ghost."

