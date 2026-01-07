The father of Anthony Joshua’s friend, Latif, has sent a deep message to the people who attended his son’s burial

He posted the emotional message on social media, and it moved people to tears as they comforted and sympathised with him

Latif was one of Anthony Joshua’s friends who died in a car accident that happened in Nigeria on December 29, 2025

The father of one of Anthony Joshua’s late friends has sent a deep message to people who attended his son’s burial.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State on December 29, 2025.

Late Latif’s father posts a message to those who attended his son's funeral in London. Photo: TikTok/@aydigitalstudiolondon

Source: TikTok

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Anthony Joshua: Latif’s father appreciates son’s burial attendees

Anthony Joshua’s friends, Abdul Latif and Sina Ghami, were buried on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in London.

On his TikTok page, @aydigitalstudiolondon, Latif’s father sent a deep message to those who attended the ceremony.

He also prayed for people who sympathised with his family and offered support in their moment of grief.

The screenshot of his message read:

“APPRECIATION MESSAGE. With heavy hearts, we sincerely thank everyone who stood by us during this painful time of the loss of our beloved son, Latif Kevin Ayodele.

“To all who came for the burial, despite short notice, distance, and personal commitments, your presence gave us strength when words failed us.

“To those who came to grieve with us, called, prayed, sent messages, and supported us in one way or another, we are deeply grateful. Your love, tears, kind words, and prayers reminded us that we are not alone in this sorrow.

“May God reward your compassion, comfort you in your own times of need, and grant you peace and long life. From the depth of our hearts, thank you for honoring our son and standing with our family. May God bless you all abundantly.”

See the TikTok post below:

Reactions trail Latif’s father’s post-burial message

@zainab said:

"I’m so sorry. I can’t stop crying! Abdul latif was an amazing soul! May Allah have mercy on his soul and grant your family strength to bear this loss. He is deeply missed."

@Arbee said:

"Without even ever meeting him or even knowing him personally he seemed a very humble genuine peaceful guy! May allah grant him the best RIP beautiful."

@Memo2019 said:

"May Allah (SWT) give your family so much strength and patience. May Allah grant brother Latif and Sina the highest Junnah and may they be granted Junnah (Ameen) I am making so much Dua for you all."

The father of Anthony Joshua’s friend mourns his son, who died in an accident. Photo: Anthony Joshua

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng earlier reported that Latif's father had earlier posted a reception video from his son's burial in London.

Anthony Joshua's uncle speaks about alleged retirement

In a related story on Legit.ng, Anthony Joshua’s uncle opened up on what the boxer told the family after the car crash that claimed the lives of his friends.

He hinted at the boxer’s retirement and shared how the family received the news about the boxer's alleged retirement from boxing.

Anthony Joshua’s friends, Sina Ghami and Kevin Latif Ayodele, who died in the car crash, were part of his boxing team.

Source: Legit.ng