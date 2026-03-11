The University of Lagos (UNILAG) management has released a dress code for its students on campus, and this still applies in 2026

While students are allowed to express their freedom via their dressing, the university asserts that freedom of expression through dressing without moderation may undermine the essence of good character building

The university also stressed that allowing students to dress without the prescription of what is reasonably acceptable in the University community may encourage different forms of sexual harassment

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has formulated a policy on dress code for its students, which puts a moderation on how students dress within the four walls of the university, especially in academic (including library) and office areas, and to promote decency among students and between staff and students in their official interactions.

While the document is not new, it still applies to 2026.

6 clothes banned at UNILAG in 2026

"Recognizing that assertion of the freedom of expression through dressing without some form of moderation or prescription of what is reasonably acceptable in the University community, especially in academic (including library) and office areas may incrementally undermine the very essence of building good character and encourage diverse forms of sexual harassment, including but not limited to sexual assault, abuse, exploitation, advances, and stalking, all of which may have negative impact on academic standard and on the psychology of the student being harassed," UNILAG management's statement in the dress code document partly read.

While stating that UNILAG students should maintain a clean and well-cared appearance in all settings on campus, the university management stated that male and female students are not allowed to wear the following clothes on campus:

1. Extremely tight-fitting clothes, including skirts whose lengths are indecently above the knees, trousers, and blouses;

2. Clothes that reveal sensitive parts of the body, such as the bust, chest, belly and the backside. Examples of such dresses are transparent clothing. “Spaghetti tops”, “wicked straps”, “Mono straps”, “Tubes”, and “Show me your belly”;

3. Outfits such as knickers, mini-skirts, and dresses, which are indecently above the knees;

4. Inappropriate outfits, such as indecent party wear, beachwear, nightwear and bathroom slippers;

5. Outfits such as T-shirts and jeans, which carry obscene, subliminal and cult-related messages;

6. Trousers such as low or hip-riders and low-riding waist jeans, sagging attire.

Legit.ng sighted the UNILAG dress code for students on the university's official website. The university also spelt out the dress code for matriculation and graduation ceremonies, and it reads:

1. During matriculation ceremonies, students are expected to wear their academic gowns over a formal black and white outfit;

2. During graduation ceremonies, students are expected to wear their graduation gowns and caps over formal attire.

