A Nigerian man made many people happy after sharing what he discovered on his OPay app on social media

The young individual logged into the app, saw it, and shared a screenshot of his discovery online

Many people immediately reacted to his post after he mentioned what he saw on the app amid the new tax law

Just a few days after the new tax law came into effect, in line with the federal government’s announcement, a Nigerian man shared some good news online after checking his OPay account.

The post shared by the individual quickly grabbed attention, prompting many others to check their own OPay accounts, with several confirming the same discovery.

Man reacts as OPay introduces new feature

The federal government had earlier made it clear that a new tax bill would come into effect on January 1st of the year 2025. While many Nigerians are still trying to understand what the law entails, a fintech company and mobile bank, OPay, introduced a new feature that excited users across the country.

On Sunday, January 4, a young man identified as @AnyasodorMark shared a post on his page after noticing the new feature introduced by OPay amid the new tax law.

He wrote in his post:

“I just noticed @OPay_NG made provision for transfer of 9,999 as well for the new year...@maxvayshia @oku_yungx @Wizarab10 @StatsbyJordan Opay dey think like Nigerians.”

According to him, the mobile banking company made provisions that allow individuals to send specific amounts in order to avoid incurring extra charges.

Many individuals who came across his post took to the comment section to share their thoughts and experiences regarding the new feature.

Reactions as man shares OPay update

@VibezNTrendz shared:

'You just had to cast the update."

@chubi_4_u added:

"Care to explain why it's important? (The 9,999)."

@plusone85 stressed:

'They notices that many of us rather trf 9,999 instead of 10k. Recipients understand."

@shedrach_nyaba noted:

"This is solid."

@Pot_holes01 said:

'Opay really cares about us."

@ezekielndaka noted:

"And before, when we told customers to send in 9,999. They'll go ahead to send in 10k since the stamp duty wasn't charged from them. I want to see my 10k the way it used to be, no stories please."

@horspiroll_ shared:

"Lots of people are doing this even before the tax thing. Since the stamp duty on 10k started many years ago, some of us send 9999 instead of 10k. I don't have problem sending you 10k but you have to be missing something if you prefer receiving 10k from me rather than 9999."

Read the post below:

