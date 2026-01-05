A Nigerian banker reacted to the unusual narrations he saw as customers transferred money amid the new tax laws

He educated netizens as he listed some of the strange transfer narrations he had seen, which were funny to him

His video sparked reactions on social media, as discussions surrounding the new tax law continued to trend online

A Nigerian banker, Sanni Oluwatimileyin, came online to share some unusual narrations customers use to send money via their apps.

He mentioned that the narrations he had seen had made him laugh so hard, particularly following the implementation of the new tax law on January 1, 2026.

To avoid charges based on the new tax laws that commenced in 2026, some Nigerians came up with the idea of using descriptions and narrations in their bank transfers.

In a TikTok video by @timmylee03, the banker said he had seen over 50 narrations that got him laughing.

He captioned the video:

“Bankers reading different narration on people’s transfer cos of the new tax reform. Today I don see over 50 narration that got me laughing out so loud. Wahala be like tax oooo. Drop in the comment section the narration you’ve seen so far.”

In the comments, he listed some of the narrations he saw.

The man said:

“I saw one today , the woman wrote Owo eja yiyan iya sheri… like conc Yoruba. Hahaaaa, someone wrote Owo ewa Ibeji , omorrr I just dey laugh while reading it.”

Enlightening netizens, the banker added:

“It’s all banks… but it’s only on your income & any income above 800k… first income of 800k will not be tax. Any further money after 800k will be tax. Inland revenue knows the money you earned different from just random money , in case you sold a car first, second , after third time they might look at it cos it has turned to your business like that.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Banker’s reaction to transfer narrations sparks buzz

@D said:

"Omo all the transfer wey I do today omo I don forget about description o. Shey them go comot my money ni ??"

@ damikellz said:

"I legit was just telling my friend that it’s bankers I pity most with this new update. Them go see shege."

@Christyyy said:

"My sister sent money to me today. The description was "money for food, she never chop since last week, na orphan abeg no tax am". I laughed ehn."

@Kingly foods hub said:

"The case is getting out of hand, people just dey drag am upandan. Please, since you're in the banking sector, can you help shed some light about it. e dakun."

@EMERALD UNISEX EMPIRE said:

"Pls is this for only CBN banks I mean of physical banks like gtb eco first bank etc only those online banks are included too."

@BEST-WAY said:

"My eyes see shege today…na so so loan and refund I Dey see…tax don turn all customers to loan officers. Aswear…any one wey my tellers forget to put narration na reject straight up…I no wan customer problem."

@Eazy__Thrift said:

"I saw someone that wrote “Owo oku posi baba agba”e shock me."

@Ojumirayo said:

"Pls sir…If I have fixed deposit in my OPay….Will the money be taxed on the maturity date?"

