A Nigerian lady who bought clothes from a vendor shared her experience while trying to transfer her payment.

The lady, who claimed that she was a “tax man”, stated what the vendor asked her to put as a description during transfer.

New Tax Law: Lady Who Bought Clothes Shares Description Vendor Asked Her to Put While Making Payment

In a video by @tollysmart on TikTok, the lady shared that she laughed after the vendor told her what to write.

To avoid charges based on the new tax laws that commenced in 2026, some Nigerians came up with the idea of using descriptions and narrations in their bank transfers.

She noted that the vendor asked her to write “loan refund” on the bank narration while making payment for her dress.

Her video was captioned:

“I bought clothes from a vendor this evening and she told me to put “loan refund” in the description not knowing I’m a tax man. The moment she said “loan refund”, I started laughing.”

Reactions trail lady's experience with vendor

@titilayo54

plsss sis I don't understand your life won't be unfortunate for business owner how can they send money to us with discription ejooor

@Krowned prince said:

"A lot of people will cry because of this narration thing... imagine paying a vendor for cloth and you used loan refund as your narration then she refuses to deliver your cloth, what proof do you have that the payment was for the cloth you ordered for ?"

WAISTBEADS BY RM (LCU/IBADAN) said:

"But actually the whole money you bought with can’t be her profit, let’s say the cloth was 8k and she herself bought for 6k and her profit is 2k is she supposed to let go of over 1k from her profit on tax?"

IFY'S CALL CONNECT said:

please i don't get the whole tax thing. how does it run. is everyone paying the tax. i mean even those whi hasn't registered their small business with

January 10th said:

how will they know if a person runs a business or not because some people do earn upto 1m monthly without working or even owning a business... how will they know

belinda_01 said:

My own perfume vendor talk say make I put either gift, support or feeding as the description… Na support I put and that’s because buying from her is the same as supporting her business.

