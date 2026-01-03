A Nigerian man has publicly displayed how much he got in total after saving N700 every day on OPay for a year

According to him, he was disciplined enough to save the money daily from January 2, 2025, to January 2, 2026

He appreciated OPay for helping him save the money, and sent a message to people about the importance of saving

A man, known on Facebook as Cruise Daddy, has showcased the total amount he saw in his OPay account after saving N700 daily for a year.

In a Facebook post, he shared a screenshot of his savings balance, noting that he was disciplined enough to see it through.

OPay: Amount man saw after a year

Cruise Daddy said he began saving on OPay from January 2, 2025, to January 2, 2026, and didn't make a withdrawal for once. He wrote:

"I was disciplined enough to be saving 700 naira everyday starting from 2 January 2025 to 2 January 2026. I no touch the money. Thank you Opay for saving this for me. Make I go withdraw am."

He noted that his showcase was aimed at encouraging people to save and not to show off.

"I'm not showing off, but to motivate you to save. Stop unnecessary chop chop. Unnecessary subs and unnecessary ita chew gum and start saving even if na 200 naira everyday. It will build up over time," he wrote in the comment section.

OPay: Reactions trail man's saving experience

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's experience below:

BlessingSam said:

"I was afraid to do this but I will try again.

"When I started mine was 500 daily my money reached 15k omo fear catch me."

Gazo Kevin said:

"I have question about this ON TARGET, let's assume you set they will be removing #500 from your balance daily and it happens that it gets to a day that you don't have funds in your wallet for that 3days and 3 days later you deposited money in your wallet,Will they Automatically debit you for that 3days that you were not having funds in your wallet or how???

"Please I need a sincere answer."

Itz Jossy Blinkz said:

"I planned on getting a skill to learn then I started saving up towards the end of last year and the classes begins 12 Jan, haven't gotten the complete money but am proud cause I saved half of it already.

"Discipline is key."

Muokwe Chidipro said:

"The whole December OPay deny me my interest.

"E pain me.

"They turned off the interest and I didn't know 5k+ monthly interest I nor see am collect December."

Chidera Akalonu Onyeogu said:

"I don't know why my save box is not working ooo, one I active it. It will save only interest and not the actual amount I asked for daily.

"Please what am I doing wrong Cruise Daddy."

Kwachulakwachukwakwachula Chunchwayawatalakamara said:

"Wisdom dey here.

"I don learn something this new year.

"I will start."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who saved N1k daily on OPay had displayed the disappointing interest she was paid after a year.

Interest after man left N14.7m in OPay

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who kept N14.7 million in his OPay account had displayed the interest he earned after a month.

In the month of May, Alusi said he was able to save N14.7 million using the automatic saving method. He said that if not for the automatic deduction, he would have spent the money recklessly.

He shared a screenshot which showed that the money he saved accumulated some interest. Mixed reactions have followed the interest he received.

