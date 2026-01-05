A clip of Pastor Lazarus Muoka, founder of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries (TLCCRM), arriving in Owerri in a helicopter has elicited mixed reactions

Members of the church were overjoyed as they received the church's general overseer at the airport as he alighted from a helicopter

While some people gushed over Pastor Muoka, many social media users pointed out something about the preacher's outfit

Nigerians have reacted to a video of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries (TLCCRM) founder, Pastor Lazarus Muoka landing in Owerri, the capital of Imo state, in a helicopter.

The clip was released on TikTok via the church's official page and garnered more than 73k views.

Pastor Lazarus Muoka storms Owerri for his church's Mgbidi 2026 crusade. Photo Credit: @tlccrmofficial

Source: TikTok

Observation about Lord's Chosen founder's outfit

In the trending video, members of the church received Muoka at the airport, with most of them rocking their signature green aprons.

Some had cardboards with heartwarming messages welcoming Muoka.

According to the church, Muoka was in Owerri for its 2026 Mgbidi crusade. The church wrote:

"Arrival of the anointed servant of God, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement Worldwide to the Mgbidi 2026 Crusade venue."

Many netizens, however, noted that Muoka was not wearing the signature aprons that his members wore, which he usually wore as well.

The preacher wore a dark blue suit.

The Lord's Chosen church founder Pastor Muoka arrives Owerri in a helicopter. Photo Credit: @tlccrmofficial

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Lord's Chosen general overseer's video elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video of the Lord's Chosen general overseer below:

Mimi💫👅🦋💍 said:

"His not wearing banner ?? 😂😂 Ndi church una really funny oo."

Krusada🥷🥷 said:

"Where baba apron mau?"

Offixial 🔞 🎮 said:

"Chosen pastor and en security no need the banner."

SIM_2 said:

"Wait. So flying on air no be sin again ? Nice one."

꧁❂𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵✪꧂said:

"But he's not wearing the reflector."

Nurse Prec said:

"I love you so much sir I prayed that your God heal me."

HisEminence12 said:

"Jesus no use private Jet go em own mountain oooh."

Edu Brazil said:

"Wait oo. This man get private jet."

Kozyfx📈📉 said:

"I still dey wait the day wey una go wise up. They go tell you say your reward is in heaven but they're enjoying on earth ooo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Lord's Chosen founder Pastor Muoka had gifted a female evangelist an SUV with a personal driver.

Pastor Muoka takes off in jet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Lazarus Muoka of Lord's Chosen church had taken off in a helicopter.

Pastor Silver Eberechi Onu-Mighty, a Lord's Chosen cleric, posted a clip of Pastor Muoka leaving in the aircraft, saying their programme in Mgbidi, an area in Oru West LGA of Imo State, was done and dusted. In a Facebook post, Pst Silver Eberechi Onu-Mighty bade goodbye to Pastor Muoka, adding that the cleric left to prepare for the church's crusade, tagged "From Sorrow to Joy."

Members of Lord's Chosen, in the video, waved at Pastor Muoka as he entered the helicopter and was flown away from the scene. The cleric waved back at them before the aircraft took off.

Source: Legit.ng