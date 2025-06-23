Pastor Lazarus Muoka, the founder and general overseer of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries (TLCCRM), has given a female evangelist a car with a personal driver

Muoka gave the evangelist the car at the finale of his church's Lagos crusade titled "It is Time for God to Bless You"

The pastor's gesture to the woman warmed the hearts of many people, as pictures from the lovely moment were shared online

The founder of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries (TLCCRM), Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has gifted a female evangelist a Toyota Highlander.

He also gave her a personal driver for her convenience and safe transportation.

The founder of Lord's Chosen church has given a female evangelist an SUV. Photo Credit: The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries

As seen on the church's Facebook page, Muoka gave the woman the gift during the grand finale of their Lagos crusade titled "It is Time for God to Bless You"

He was said to have called up the evangelist to the podium and handed her the keys. The gesture sent people at the crusade into a frenzy.

Pictures from the heartwarming moment the woman was given the car were shared online. The church's post read:

"PASTOR LAZARUS MUOKA GIFTED A CHOSEN EVANGELIST WITH AN SUV AND A PERSONAL DRIVER!

"In a heartwarming turn of events, a member was gifted with a car during the grand finale of the Lagos Crusade titled "It is Time for God to Bless You".

"The General Overseer of The Lord's Chosen, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, made the surprise announcement during the service, calling the evangelist up to the podium and handing her the keys to a sleek Toyota Highlander.

"What made the gesture even more remarkable was the Pastor's declaration that the church would provide a personal driver for the evangelist, ensuring that she would have convenient and safe transportation.

"The congregation erupted in cheers and applause as the evangelist was overwhelmed with joy, gratitude, and emotion.

"BONANZA is surely still ongoing, and God is still in the business of blessing his servants!"

A member of the Lord's Chosen church receives new car from the founder, Pastor Muoka. Photo Credit: The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries

People react to Pastor Muoka's gesture

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Pastor Muoka's post below:

Samuel Igwe Olua said:

"That was a promise made and full filled to the glory of God in Jesus name amen. It would be recalled that during the Easter bonanza our G . O made a promise of gifting a car to one lady evangelist and it came to pass that was wonderful."

More Bless said:

"This God of chosen hmm papa weh get doings, God of chosen nah babaaa nothing you fit tell me."

Divine Favour said:

"Congratulations to mama festac🎉.

"God bless our G.O and all the chosen ones."

Victor Gene Ral said:

"Congratulations to You mama Chosen.

"Of a truth when you work for the Lord the Lord will never forget you."

Glory Glory said:

"Congratulations Mama. My daddy G.O May God all might bless you more."

Ugochineyere Augusta said:

"Daddy the good God you are serving will continually blessing you. More grace sir."

Precious Ikechukwu said:

"God of chosen talk and do.

"The do do do God.

"Congratulations ma."

Emmanuel Chosen Chosen said:

"Thank you Father, Congratulations Ma, More Grace Daddy."

