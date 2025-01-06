Social media users have reacted to an emerging video of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement (TLCCRM) founder, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, in a helicopter

A pastor at the popular church released the short video on Facebook as he bade goodbye to Pastor Muoka

Many Lord's Chosen members showered encomiums and prayers on the church founder, while a few criticised him

The founder of the Lord's Chosen church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, was captured taking off in a helicopter.

Pastor Silver Eberechi Onu-Mighty, a Lord's Chosen cleric, posted a clip of Pastor Muoka leaving in the aircraft, saying their programme in Mgbidi, an area in Oru West LGA of Imo State, was done and dusted.

In a Facebook post, Pst Silver Eberechi Onu-Mighty bade goodbye to Pastor Muoka, adding that the cleric left to prepare for the church's forthcoming crusade, tagged "From Sorrow to Joy."

The pastor said the coming programme would be held on February 8th and 9th, 2025. He wrote:

"MGBIDI 2025 DONE & DUSTED!

"Bye-bye to Daddy G.O as he travels back to prepare for the coming crusade ' FROM SORROW TO JOY'

"February 8th & 9th 2025…"

Members of Lord's Chosen, in the video, waved at Pastor Muoka as he entered the helicopter and was flown out of the scene. The cleric waved back at them before the aircraft took off.

Reactions trail video of Pastor Lazarus Muoka

Chinweoke Ugochi said:

"Safe journey daddy G.O.

"May God almighty who u serve renew ur strength and power u to continue in this journey of highway with Lord Jesus.

"We love u."

Egwuatu Debbie said:

"My Daddy G. O dey hot 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 ooo... Anointed for glory.. Safe flight in Jesus Christ name. Amen ❤️."

Lucy Bala Mcnuki said:

"I am not a chosen but I respect and like Baba. He preach salvation without reservation to please any one. Pastor that will tell you, he don't need your money if it is not from clean source."

Someboripapa1 said:

"Daddy G.O don fly.

"De rest go trek na so God instruct am to be."

Sanctus Dagamin said:

"The two most calm and humble pastors in this country are Lord chosen Daddy G.O and watchman GS...they have zero pride in them and care less about what you say about them."

Arinze Umeh said:

"Am not a chosen,but one thing l know is that the body of Christ is matching forward and the gate of hell can't stop it Amen 🙏."

Nikkie Bliss said:

"Safe journey back to Lagos Daddy...more strength ..every form weakness be destroyed...u will live long here on earth...ur running up and down for the gospel will never be in vain...u will never regret preaching the gospel and setting the captives free I. Jesus name 🙏."

Lord's Chosen GO arrives US in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lord's Chosen founder, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, was treated to a lovely welcome as he landed in Maryland, United States.

In a video that went viral on social media, men and women wearing the church's signature aprons received Pastor Muoka while waving the US flag.

They followed after him until he got into a waiting vehicle. The cleric acknowledged the people's greetings by waving at them while smiling.

