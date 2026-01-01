A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after speaking about the imminent implementation of tax deduction

In a now-viral tweet shared via his official X account, the man shared what may likely happen during the first tax deduction

Several Nigerians who came across his tweet on the X app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian man has spoken up about the imminent changes to how taxes would be removed from earnings.

His tweet circulated quickly on the X app, confirming the growing public unease about how the policy might affect everyday finances.

Nigerian man speaks about tax deduction

The now-viral tweet seemed like a warning about the financial shock people might feel once deductions finally took effect, particularly among workers already managing rising living costs.

Identified as @pentitan on X, the man noted that the first deduction under the new tax framework would hit Nigerians 'like sledgehammer'.

"That first tax deduction next month go hit you like sledgehammer," he said.

Reactions as man speaks about first tax deduction

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the tweet.

Dorcas said:

"I’ve started putting narration in all my transactions since yesterday. I hope God helps me to always remember cos I don’t know how old I am that tax is now something a lot of people are scared of."

Exclusive said:

"Already what I pay as tax is like a lot so I can’t even imagine what next year would be."

Riri said:

"Baby please can you help me pay my tax? Don't worry, I'd be spending this weekend with you."

Jenist said:

"It won't touch most Nigerians. How many Nigerians are earning upto 300K per month or 800K per month? Not much."

Attueyi said:

"Deductions will probably not go into effect until after the deadline to file taxes, which is March 31st 2027, for individuals. And June 30th 2027 for corporations."

Opeyemi said:

"They won’t even see it coming! He don talk say he wan widen the tax net so he’s just doing what he promised."

Nnamdi added:

"What hurts the most is how quickly Nigerians switch into survival mode instead of resistance mode. Under this tweet, people are already sharing coping strategies instead of asking hard questions. A government that has earned trillions from crude oil for over 60 years, borrowed endlessly, looted shamelessly, and shown zero accountability and you’re fine with them squeezing the last drops from people who were never given jobs, security, power, or dignity to begin with. We normalized being robbed, then learned to be clever about surviving the robbery. That’s the real tragedy. I genuinely hate how broken this system and our collective response to it has become."

