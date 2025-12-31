Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy reacts to $22 million net worth estimate during an interview, stating the search engine is "way off" with its figures

The Afrobeats star discussed the blessing of changing his family's trajectory financially

Burna Boy also stated reasons he hasn't bought a house for his mother despite being rich

Grammy award-winning Nigerian artist Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has dismissed an estimate of his net worth at $22 million, saying the figure is "way off" during a recent interview.

In a video circulating online, the singer explains why the figure was inaccurate and discusses how success has enabled him to support his family.

Burna Boy laughed when he was told that searches on Google estimate his net worth at $22 million. Photo credit: burnaboygram

The ‘Last Last’ crooner immediately burst into laughter when the interviewer mentioned a $22 million net worth figure displayed in Google search results, which prompted the interviewer to ask if the estimate was accurate

Burna Boy replied, saying he preferred the claim but emphasised that it was incorrect.

"I prefer them saying that, that's cool. I like that one. They are way off," he stated.

The interviewer went on to ask Burna Boy how it feels to be in a position where he can change his family’s life and help others financially.

The African Giant described the situation as a blessing, noting that the ability to support people around him means a lot.

"It's great, and it's a blessing. It's nothing short of a blessing to be in a situation to change my family's life and take care of expenses for other people," he explained.

Burna Boy explains why he has not bought his mother a house despite his wealth. Photo credit: burnaboygram

He also spoke about promises he made to his mother while growing up.

When asked if he had always wanted to buy her a house or a car, Burna Boy confirmed that he did, adding that although the plan still stands, his mother has not chosen a specific house yet.

"Well, she'd like that. But she hasn't gone around to picking an actual house," Burna Boy said.

The interview comes amid reports of Burna Boy’s luxury acquisitions in 2025.

According to The Independent, Odogwu recently acquired a 2025 Lamborghini Revuelto, described as Africa’s first, which is valued at over ₦1.5 billion.

Reports from Pulse Nigeria also state that Burna Boy’s car collection is valued at nearly ₦19 billion, including high-end vehicles such as a McLaren Senna Carbon Fibre Edition, Ferrari Purosangue and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Burna Boy's response

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@fusiasaa8 said:

"His assets can be worth 22million but he does not have that sitting in the bank."

@davidnwogu32 commented:

"Plenty Nigerian artists networth pass $22m na ….. only odogwu car collect na huge fraction of that money 😂😂."

@stopthehate147 wrote:

"Burna way dey rake in over $30m for his annual concert go come worth $22m. Dey play."

@rain_bow557 said:

"Didn't this guy turn down $5m for a show? Surely he's way passed $20m right."

@purevibes09 reacted:

"If u listen well to the end, he say him mama never go around to pick a house lol. 22 million dollars, you never buy ur mama house in years. Odogwu."

@dr.cherry8 said:

"'Buy mama a house' the mindset that eliminates fathers and their hard work. Tomorrow they keep saying a man must provide all the bills and hard works in the house. Yet everyone sees him as a shadow and the mother a light 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ MEN save yourselves and keep yourself happy and alive. ❤️"

