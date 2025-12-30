A blogger has expressed sadness about world-renowned boxer Anthony Joshua's road accident, and attributed it to overspeeding

The concerned man suggested two moves that Joshua could have made earlier, which would have averted an accident

Joshua lost two of his team members, Sina Ghami and Latif "Latz" Ayodele, in the accident, which occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday, December 29

Fidelis Ozuawala, a Nigerian blogger, has shared his thoughts on the tragic accident that British boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that claimed the lives of two of his team members, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, on Monday, December 29.

According to him, Joshua could have averted the accident by making two moves.

Anthony Joshua: Man's suggestion to boxer

Fidelis said Joshua would have made the road trip with a personal professional driver and at least a convoy.

He prayed for the repose of those who lost their lives. His Facebook post read:

"If Anthony Joshua moved with a personal professional driver and at least a convoy, that would have been averted. The accident had everything to do with overspeeding and less of bad roads or poor emergency response. Rip to the dèâd."

In the comment section, he maintained his position on the accident. He wrote:

"For those who are yet to see the video of the aftermath and for context:

"The trailer was packed away from the road, far from the express, the space between the parking and the road could fit one or two cars.

"It was a clear loss of control and overspeeding, instead of apportioning blame’s to the country, we should learn a thing or two from this.

"Just find the video and see for yourself.

"Last week the CEO who made (I think call of duty) games also kpaid in a crash due to overspeeding like this.

"May adrenaline rush not cost us our lives (Amen)."

Anthony Joshua: Man's advice generates buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Oni Niyi Joshua said:

"Bro that road from 7up Lagos till iwo road in Ibadan you won’t find a single porthole, na overspreading or the driver is trying to impress Joshua.

"Where they are going is even few kilometers to the accident site."

ASA Stitches & Accessories said:

"Lagos/ Ibadan express road is not bad. They should please stop that narrative. Just take a drive on that road and see how our drivers speed as if the devil sent them. We need more road safety presence on that road to curb this madness. We must put an end to all these yeye VVIP driving madness in the country as a whole. May the souls of the departed rest in peace."

Ugo Vincent said:

"The wreckage of the car alone revealed alot, the speed at which the car was moving and it was not in the night or could it be that the driver was high.

"Sad."

Ugegbe Oyibo said:

"Exactly not a paramedics issue the guy that acted fast and furious died in saner climes not because there’s no emergency healthcare but he’s over speeding."

Amange K Taver said:

"I witnessed the incidence, and it is a clear case of over speeding.

"The truck was completely parked off the road, the Anthony Joshua's driver either slept off, or lost control due to overspending and veered off the road running into that stationary truck that had nothing to do with the driving lane. Or if his village People were responsible for this unimaginable incidence, then they really tried but unfortunately his life was spared by God."

