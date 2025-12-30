A Nigerian woman who was at the scene of British boxer Anthony Joshua's accident has described what she witnessed

According to the woman, her husband had a flat tyre on the road, and they were fixing it when the tragic car crash occurred along the road

While Joshua is currently in a stable condition, sadly, he lost his strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, and his fitness trainer, Latif "Latz" Ayodele, in the fatal accident

Oluwatobiloba Olabisi Babalola, a Nigerian woman who claimed she was at the scene of boxer Anthony Joshua's accident when it happened, has broken her silence.

On Monday, December 29, an SUV carrying Joshua and two of his team members crashed into a stationary truck at high speed along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, resulting in the deaths of two people, with the boxer sustaining minor injuries.

A woman describes Anthony Joshua's accident, saying it was like a horror film. Photo Credit: Oluwatobiloba Olabisi Babalola, Oni Foto, X/@anthonyjoshua

Source: Facebook

Anthony Joshua's accident: Eyewitness' account

In the comment section of Facebook user Oni Foto's post, where he shared his experience plying the road, Oluwatobiloba said her husband had a flat tyre on the road, and they were fixing it when Joshua's accident occurred.

She said it happened like a flash, adding that it was like she was watching a horror film. In her words:

"My husband had a flat tyre and we were fixing it when the accident happened like a flash. It was like I was watching horror film."

A woman says Anthony Joshua's accident was like a horror movie. Photo Credit: Oluwatobiloba Olabisi Babalola

Source: Facebook

Anthony Joshua's accident: Netizens share their thoughts

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the car crash below:

Edmund Ebipulou Ebiware said:

"This is a sad one to bear..

"They have been enjoying Nigeria it's unfortunate it happened this way this time around Death happens even in the safest environment but some can be avoided ,methinks the driver was not careful in his timing while trying to overtake he miscalculated ,too many trailers parked closed on our highways this is one of the challenges in our highways the FRSC needs to tackle fast if not I don't think that road is bumpy,it's a smooth road .

"We still thank God for having good Nigerians around the scene of the accident that came to rescue in the absence of professional emergency aid workers .

"In 2002 I lost my immediate elder brother same way ,his car crashed into a stationed trailer all the five occupants of the car lost their lives instantly I lost my brother and two cousins so I know how it hurts .

"RIP."

Yomi Tayo Adebanjo said:

"An eye witness said to bbc that the it was a wrong overtaking,cuz the truck was stationery. So sad."

Victor Eke said:

"The trucks littered along the road constitute unsafe road. But you will only understand when you hit one yourself."

Michael Hamilton said:

"Sometimes, the way escorts drive as if they have two lives, and some DSS or uniform security personnel can make you drive recklessly unless you stand your ground.

"One time I was the lead driver in a convoy and the DSS guys kept urging me to go faster at already 130km/h, I told them my children are still young and besides am the one leading which means everyone is driving at my pace and oga is not complaining.

"As a driver, use your head before then use you give bad example."

Ola Mi said:

"The same road I passed early this month on my way back from Gombe?

"They should say something else it’s definitely not bad road, May God forgive the deceased and spare our lives too."

Anthony Joshua: Lawyer shares why boxer survived

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer had given a possible reason Anthony Joshua survived the fatal car crash.

In a now-viral tweet on X, the lawyer claimed that Joshua survived the accident because he was seated behind the driver.

At the time of this report, the barrister's tweet had garnered 34k likes, more than 2k retweets, over 500 comments and 4.7 million views.

Source: Legit.ng