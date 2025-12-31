A Nigerian man shared his observation after watching a video showing the aftermath of Anthony Joshua’s accident

He reacted to the video of the truck involved in the accident, sharing why the boxer’s driver was at fault in the accident

What he said caught people’s attention ad the accident, which took two lives sparks conversations on social media

A Nigerian man shared what he observed concerning the accident involving British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State.

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Anthony Joshua's accident: Man blames driver

A video showing where the truck was packed during the accident surfaced online, and the popular X user, @Wizarab10, pointed out his observations.

He shared why the driver of the accident was at fault, as he analysed the situation.

His X post read:

“If this was the position of the truck at the time of the impact, the driver was at fault. How do you hit a parked truck that is off the road so bad it killed 2 people in a hot afternoon?

“Regardless of fault, it does not excuse our lack of emergency services. We must be able to access them within 10 mins of accident. We have work to do as a people. We really do.”

See the X post below:

Reactions trail man’s analysis about Joshua’s accident

@IamEriOluwa said:

"There's no way anyone should even be speeding like that without any intervention by any of our agencies on the road. There should be penalties for exceeding the speed limit. The road safety guys should be all over—especially during this time. We need those cameras everywhere. And most importantly, our rescue team should be on alert. We should be seeing them parked somewhere on the street. The emergency toll-free number should be functional. It doesn't have to be an Anthony Joshua for a Nigerian's life to be rescued from the jaws of death. We can do better and we must!"

@sportxanalytics said:

"The law of negligence settles everything here."

@iamthepreence said:

"You just have to wonder how he possibly moved from fast lane, middle lane and even the slower lane to hit a truck that's packed on the hard shoulder lane. Because that's a three-lane express. Something must have been wrong with either the car or the driver."

