A Nigerian man who relocated to the United Kingdom has caused quite a stir on social media after mentioning how much he spent on yearly rent abroad

He converted the amount to naira, lamenting that the money would have been enough to build a hotel back home

Many people disagreed with him and argued that the amount would not be enough for a hotel in Nigeria, while others tackled him for converting his rent amount to naira

A Nigerian man, who claims he was formerly a head of department back in Nigeria, has sparked a debate online after disclosing the amount he paid for a one-bedroom apartment in the United Kingdom.

The man totalled his rent for a year and converted it to naira.

A man based in the UK discloses his yearly rent total. Photo Credit: @abekiology

Source: TikTok

Lamenting on TikTok, the man marvelled that he spent N23 million on yearly rent, which he claimed would have been enough to build a hotel back home.

Words overlaid on his TikTok video read:

"So like this I don spend 23million naira for yearly house rent of one bedroom flat - money wey go reach me to build hotel."

Many people faulted his claim, saying the amount would never be enough to build a hotel in Nigeria.

A man in the UK says he spent N23 million on his house rent. Photo Credit: @abekiology

Source: TikTok

Watch his video below:

UK resident's video triggers mixed reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UK resident's video below:

Fizzybest said:

"Oga it can't build any hotel for u, it can only buy u Rods, cements sand, cheapens and some of the materials thats all. money doesn't have value here."

alooma makaveli77 said:

"For the past 10 years I nor dey convert am again ooo, make high blood pressure nor kpai me."

MegaSam said:

"Almost everybody dey complain for UK say them no dey Ok and me dey reason how to japa abi make I just dey oh...later if funds choke then I go for vacation."

Ice said:

"Make una comot there nah, come nigeria rent no Dey expensive. No make me vex o."

Nelson Efe Christabel said:

"My dear, why did you always complain. it's really bad and it's will make you not to think positively."

China money 🇨🇳🇺🇸🇹🇭 said:

"Why people in abroad Dey feel say 20m na big money for Nigeria? That money can’t even get you a plot of land in a good location."

Water said:

"Bros ... take am easy ooo.. ur health n life dey more important.. anyways if u wanna run a project do not hesitate to reach out to me. i go delivered."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady living in the UK with her husband had broken down their monthly expenses abroad.

UK-based lady goes house-hunting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady in the UK who went house-hunting had displayed a two-bedroom house she saw.

She noted that she was finding a house to live in with her husband-to-be between East Yorkshire and Manchester. In a video by @iambolaharrison, the lady displayed the two-bedroom apartment, which cost £595 (approximately N1.1m) for a month.

The lady revealed that the two-bedroom apartment had two receptions and spacious rooms. The lady also showed that the bathroom door was inside the kitchen.

Source: Legit.ng