A Nigerian man has shared a post on the X app disclosing the gift that he received from an 'area boy' during the festive period

According to him, he usually gives the young boy money regularly, so the boy thought it wise to reciprocate the consistent support

Social media users who came across the post on the X app had different things to say in the comments section

A Nigerian man shared a heartwarming festive experience on the X app and the story quickly went viral.

He had been a regular giver to young street hustlers commonly referred to as 'area boys', and one of them decided to repay the favour.

Man receives N5 notes from area boy

Identified on X as @Sam_Ekpewheni, the man explained that he had developed a habit of giving small financial support to 'area boys' over time.

Because of this pattern, he initially assumed that being stopped by one of them during the festive period meant another request for money.

Expecting nothing other than that, he remained cautious but receptive when the young man approached his vehicle.

Contrary to his expectation, the encounter however took an unexpected turn for the better.

Instead of asking for assistance, the area boy decided to return the kindness he had consistently received.

He presented the man with a neatly wrapped pack of N5 notes amounting to N500, and the man accepted it with genuine appreciation.

He still valued the gesture despite the 'small' amount, recognising the effort and intention behind it rather than the monetary value itself.

In his words:

"One of the area boys I give money to regularly, stopped me. Since it's festive period, I thought he wanted to demand more. I rolled down the passenger's windows, and he said: "It's my turn to dash you money today". Handed me this parcel of N5. I was happy. And, It took me over 3 hours before I realized he gave me only N 500. Even after realising I still appreciated it, because it came in a special packaging. Doesn't matter how small. Gift people this season."

Reactions as man shares experience with area boy

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Israel Lannister said:

"Abeg, where can I get some? I need them to file taxes next year. Taiwo and group go count until body pain them."

Hot Fire said:

"I'm looking for ₦1 and 50 kobo coins. If you know how I can get please DM, we can all be mad together."

Daddy said:

"Once you get the update of how d get this bundle abeg no forget me oo. Dem go here wyen with parcel of 5."

Eniitan said:

"That's so nice and thoughtful of him. God bless you for all you do. This is what I'll give you when I see you, you don turn billionaire be that."

Sholly said:

"This is his heart and he surely do appreciate your kind gestures to him, if he had more, he would surely give more."

Katarist said:

"At least he gave something. It's the gesture that matters most. He would definitely give bigger when he has bigger. That is all he can afford to give. Kudos to him."

Joice said:

"That shows he appreciates everything you have been doing to him, and he wants to do same for you. And am sure if he had more he would have even more than that."

Francis Ikechi said:

"Some people might not understand the moral of this story but if your friend has been paying the bill since January whenever you goes out chilling at least pay for once this December, not that he has it all or there's challenges on his side. Get sence!"

Prince Adindu added:

"Remembered years back we were use to changing new N10, N20 and N50 note to spray during party, but today those naira notes are no longer accepted even in supermarket. I went to one supermarket with N20 notes and they rejected it. I mean our currency being rejected."

See the post below:

