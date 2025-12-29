A Nigerian man shares his observations about Trump’s bombing against ISIS terrorists in Sokoto state in Nigeria

He mentioned why Nigerians should not celebrate or hail Trump's military actions, sparking reactions from netizens online

What he said in his X post caught people's attention and sparked a debate about the reasons behind Trump's airstrikes

A Nigerian man shared why Nigerians should not celebrate the bombing of ISIS terrorists by the United States President Donald Trump.

The attack, allegedly carried out on Trump’s orders, was recently confirmed in a news report published by Legit.ng.

Before this, Trump had issued a deadly warning to the terrorists over alleged attacks against Christians, promising to unleash severe consequences if the attacks did not stop.

Just weeks later, an attack was reportedly carried out against terrorists in Sokoto.

Man reacts to Trump's bombing, asks questions

On his Facebook page, Mustapha Mohammed Gembu asked deep questions as he slammed those celebrating the invasion.

His Facebook post read:

"For those obsessed with America’s so-called protection of Christians in Nigeria, many will never accept the truth because their minds are clouded by hatred. When we point out that America cannot even protect its own Christian citizens from gun violence on its streets, how then can it guarantee the protection of Christians in Nigeria? We are instead labeled and called names, accused of being sympathizers of bandits.

"Meanwhile, Nigerians are yet to see evidence of the alleged ISIS terrorists said to have been killed by Donald Trump’s “powerful and devastating” attacks in Sokoto. At the same time, over 160 Christian Americans have been confirmed dead due to gun violence in the United States. Do you truly believe America would prioritize your protection over that of its own citizens?

"To those who idolize America, consider this: visa bans are now being placed on Nigerians, including Christians, and Africans are being deported daily under your so-called “messiah,” President Trump. Do you really think you are anything more than tools of manipulation in America’s hands?

"Has it occurred to you that constantly reporting what you call Christian genocide in Nigeria has given America an opportunity to exploit Nigeria through our collective weakness—religious intolerance? Do not forget that American-made bombs are being used by Israel in killing Christians in Palestine. Do you believe you are more important to America than Christians in Palestine, the birthplace of Jesus?

"America is also funding the Ukraine-Russia war, costing the lives of both Ukrainian and Russian Christians, yet you applaud and pray for Donald Trump to come to your rescue over what you call Christian genocide in Nigeria. Between Black people and White people, who do you think America would choose first?

"Venezuela, a country that is over 90 percent Christian, is currently surrounded by American soldiers, bombs, bullets, and missiles—yet you still believe America is here to guarantee your safety. Trump claimed to have launched devastating attacks against ISIS terrorists, but no proof has been shown. Many celebrate simply because they believe the targets are Hausa-Fulani Muslims. Do you think American bombs and missiles can distinguish between Christians and Muslims?

"Do you believe such strikes would spare the Igbo, Yoruba, Tiv, Berom, or others? Are American weapons anti-Fulani, anti-Hausa, or anti-Muslim, or are they simply weapons of destruction? Perhaps it is time for serious reflection rather than blind celebration on social media."

Reactions trail man's opinion on Trump's bombs

Mdooter Ferdinand Zaakaa said:

Eeeeen, let him try his luck in Nigeria

Ibrahim Bello said:

Tinubu should designate that country a " Country of Particular Concern (CPC)". Tinubu should come and safe Christians and Muslims living their from unlawful gunshots"

Japhet Istifanus said:

But why is it disturbing you guys? Or are you one of them

