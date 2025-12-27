A Muslim man has shared his experience with a Christian brother who sent Christmas rice and chicken to him

According to him, the man reached out after reading his tweet urging Christians to return kindness to Muslims who fed them during Sallah

Massive reactions trailed his post on the X app as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Muslim man has narrated how a 'Christian brother' extended a festive gesture to him during the Christmas period.

He shared his experience via the X app and it quickly went viral and garnered lots of comments from netizens.

Muslim man excited as 'Christian brother' sends Christmas rice and chicken to him. Photo credit: @IU_Wakilii/X, Eric Lafforgue/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story.

Source: Twitter

Man enjoys sumptuous meal from 'Christian brother'

Identified as @IU_Wakilii on X, the man explained that the encounter followed an earlier tweet he had shared on the platform.

In that earlier post, he had encouraged Christians to show appreciation to Muslim friends who shared food with them during Sallah.

His message caught the attention of a Christian man he never met, who decided to react with a generous gesture.

According to him, the Christian man reached out privately and arranged to send a portion of Christmas food. The package reportedly included rice, chicken and a locally made drink.

The recipient expressed excitement over the meal and disclosed how eager he had been to eat it, even before arriving home. He shared photos online showing the food and how he enjoyed it.

However, his post did not stop at gratitude alone as the Muslim man also used the moment to appeal to other Christians, urging them to learn from the example set by the donor.

Muslim man shares how he enjoyed the sumptuous meal given to him by a 'Christian brother'. Photo credit: @IU_Wakilii/X.

Source: Twitter

In his words:

"I made this tweet, and a Christian brother who didn’t know me from Adam reached out to me and offered to send me Christmas rice and chicken; he even added Zobo. Had to finish one lap on my way because I couldn’t wait to reach home. Thank you very much, my bro @Oriafarrell1. Dear Christian friends please learn from him, that your Muslim friend give am rice!! And Next Year please don’t forget to add coleslaw sir, Yes I am a beggar with choice."

Reactions as man shares experience with Christian brother

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Oria Farell said:

"Hahahaha. No worry next year I go add coleslaw. Plus special cross river soup like Afang soup."

Abass said:

"No worry next year bros

I go send you Ileya Meat Insha Allah so i go kolet Chicken for Christmas. God no go kill us till then."

Oyinkansola reacted:

"Good afternoon my Christian brother, as a single lady living alone Abeg can I see new year rice and chicken? I don’t mind if coleslaw is not included in fact water is okay. Compliment of the season sir!"

Ismot said:

"Bros, you no go like add me for that list."

Uncle Faris said:

"Amajiri with a choice. Why can’t we all just live together in peace and harmony? Follow your religion, try to convert who you can and anyone who listen, give thanks. In the end, let’s just hope our religion is the true one if there’s truly an afterlife."

Aina Yombo said:

"That your Muslim friend, give him rice”. Please sir, maybe you should also help us tell your Muslim brothers/sisters that they should stop saying “we don’t eat Christmas food, we don’t celebrate Christmas." No be poison we give them chop."

See the post below:

Man shares foodstuffs for Christmas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a rich businessman identified on Instagram as Blord put smiles on the faces of his town's people during Christmas festivities.

Blord was seen in a trending video opening the gate of his house to allow poor people to troop in to collect food.

Source: Legit.ng