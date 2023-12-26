Global site navigation

Rich Nigerian Man Opens His Gate to Poor People, Shares 1200 Bags of Rice, 4 Cows For Christmas
by  Israel Usulor
  • A rich businessman identified on Instagram as Blord put smiles on the faces of his town's people during Christmas festivities
  • Blord was seen in a trending video opening the gate of his house to allow poor people to troop in to collect food
  • Blord shared 1200 bags of rice, and four cows for the people who were seen hailing him as their hero

A man has been hailed by his people because of how well he treated them during the Christmas festivities.

