Rich Nigerian Man Opens His Gate to Poor People, Shares 1200 Bags of Rice, 4 Cows For Christmas
- A rich businessman identified on Instagram as Blord put smiles on the faces of his town's people during Christmas festivities
- Blord was seen in a trending video opening the gate of his house to allow poor people to troop in to collect food
- Blord shared 1200 bags of rice, and four cows for the people who were seen hailing him as their hero
A man has been hailed by his people because of how well he treated them during the Christmas festivities.
Source: Legit.ng