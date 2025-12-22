A Nigerian man has sparked a debate on social media after displaying an old air ticket for a London to Lagos flight

The man drew people's attention to the low airfare for such a trip at the time and decried the current soaring airfares

His post went viral on X (formerly Twitter), with many recounting their air travel in the past when the cost was much lower than what it is now

A Nigerian man, @SadiqMaunde, has lamented the rising airfares at the moment as he shared an old air ticket which contained the price of a London to Lagos flight in 2011.

He marvelled at how low the airfare cost at the time, when compared to what is obtainable now.

Sharing the old air ticket on X, @SadiqMaunde wrote:

"Bro, look at the price of flight from Lagos to London in 2011. 2011 oo, not 1811!"

As seen on the old air ticket he posted, the cost of a London-Lagos ticket for an adult in 2011 was N96,400.

His post sparked a debate about Nigeria's currency performance and strength at present in comparison with the past.

View his tweet below:

Reactions trail London-Lagos flight old cost

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's tweet below:

@katotinz said:

"In 2006, upon completing secondary school, a typical civil servant in Kaduna State could easily afford to send their children to study in countries like Malaysia, Cyprus, Turkey, or Jordan. Nowadays, however, this is entirely out of reach."

@sir_euzebus said:

"In 2021, I flew from Lagos to London with Egyptian Airlines for N140,000. That was four years ago, bro. They accommodated me in a five-star hotel in Egypt during the six-hour layover, including meals, all for N140,000."

@thechikwado said:

"In 2018, it was still under 200k. In fact, my return flight in 2021 was about 220k. You don’t know how much Tinubu has destroyed this country’s economy sha."

@Milla_Shinggu said:

"My cousin who was working in the bank during this period comfortably travelled to the UK for two weeks holiday. His salary wasnt up to 300k. Now, even an assistant manager earning up to 1.4M will have to pay through the nose to do same."

@BiodunAdeyanju1 said:

"I dont know what you guys are smoking. In a free enterprise economy where demands and supply determine the price? Even in the Western world, tickets are on the high side because of the season. Everything is not politics. Dull people playing the game of opposition."

@Lblaeyz21 said:

"Imagine I have what I have now in 2011 , I would've been able to jakpa ...

"Now I can't even afford anything."

@RealOlaudah said:

"In 2005 I paid N72K for return ticket from Lagos to Heathrow London via BA. I still have the stub."

@royaleagle712 said:

"The rate as at that time to $ was ₦155.7 to $1, so approximately $619 that year. Which the price have not yet change greatly in dollar fee, but now does in naira.. $575~ $780 for a single flight ticket now in 2025 to London but a huge amount when converted to naira.₦852k~#1.1m."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the airfare of Nigerian airlines had risen by 47.64% in one year.

Truth behind soaring air tickets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the truth behind soaring air tickets.

A local flight can now cost as much as N500,000 for a one-way trip, raising concerns that prices could increase further.

Festus Keyemo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, explained that the Federal Government has no legal powers to regulate or fix airfares in the country, insisting that Nigeria’s aviation sector has been fully deregulated for decades

