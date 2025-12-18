A young man has shared his experience at a popular filling station when he went to buy fuel after Dangote made changes to the price of fuel

He made the statement following the announcement by the president of Dangote Group on the fuel price reduction, which is set to start from Lagos

The young man took to social media to explain everything he went through and also shared the amount he paid for fuel at the filling station he visited

A Nigerian man has shared his experience after visiting a filling station following the announcement by the president of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, about a reduction in fuel price.

In a recent report, Legit.ng confirmed the statement by the African business mogul as he pegged the new petrol price at ₦739 per litre.

Man confirms new Dangote fuel price

While many individuals who visited filling stations could not immediately confirm the price, the statement by the Dangote Group president mentioned that the new price would take effect from Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

A day after his statement, many individuals confirmed buying fuel at the new rate, including an individual who visited a filling station in Lagos to purchase fuel.

Hours after, a young man also confirmed the price as he mentioned visiting a filling station and shared his experience online.

@damola_ade77, in a statement on his page, confirmed the new fuel price by Dangote while also adding that he had to wait on a queue for 30 minutes.

Just like several individuals mentioned in their posts, he stated that he bought the fuel at the rate at a specific station known as MRS.

Nigerian man shares filling station experience

His statement read:

“I also just bought at the Palmgrove MRS. I had to queue for about 30 mins. ₦739/litre.”

Also, a report from Channels TV mentioned that the fuel price, which is currently ₦739, would further reduce in the coming days according to Dangote’s statement.

He mentioned that the fuel would be available at all MRS filling stations in Lagos, while other filling stations would follow the new price in the coming days.

Read the post below:

