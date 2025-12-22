Dangote Petroleum Refinery now sells Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at N739 per litre through MRS Oil filling stations

The refinery has promised a daily supply of 50 million litres to prevent seasonal shortages and stabilise the downstream petroleum market

Consumers have been urged to report MRS stations charging above N739, and regulators to act against artificial scarcity

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has commenced nationwide sales of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, at a pump price of N739 per litre across all MRS Oil Nigeria Plc filling stations nationwide.

The development will provide affordable fuel to Nigerians and stabilise the downstream petroleum sector.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the refinery noted that with over 2,000 MRS stations nationwide, the new price is expected to be implemented across all outlets, ensuring that consumers across the country benefit from the reduction.

Punch reports that the firm commended marketers who have adopted the new pricing regime and urged others to follow suit in support of national economic recovery.

The refinery said:

“We commend MRS and other marketers who have demonstrated patriotism by reflecting the reduced price at the pump. We call on others to join this effort as a show of support for Nigeria’s economic recovery."

Dangote promises petrol supply

Traditionally, the festive season in Nigeria has been associated with fuel scarcity and sharp price hikes.

However, Dangote Refinery has intervened decisively, reducing pump prices at a time when Nigerians typically face hardships.

The refinery has promised a guaranteed daily supply of 50 million litres during the holiday period.

“Our objective remains clear: to ensure a consistent supply of high-quality petroleum products at affordable prices for Nigerians, while supporting economic stability and reducing dependence on imports."

Consumers urged to make report

The refinery also issued a stern warning against attempts by unscrupulous operators to create artificial scarcity, urging government agencies to act decisively, Vanguard reports.

“Any attempt to create artificial scarcity or manipulate supply to frustrate recent price reductions is unpatriotic and unacceptable. We urge regulatory authorities to remain vigilant and take firm action against such practices, especially during this critical festive period."

Also, consumers were advised to resist buying fuel at inflated prices when high-quality alternatives are available at the approved rate.

The refinery provided a hotline, 0800 123 5264, for reporting MRS stations selling above N739 per litre.

Petrol prices drop at NNPC, other filling stations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has once again reduced its petrol pump price, just 48 hours after making previous adjustments.

The new price reflects increased competition among marketers since Dangote Refinery’s reduction of its petrol gantry price to N699 per litre.

Checks showed that in Lagos, petrol is now selling at N840 per litre, representing a N35 reduction from the previous price of N875.

