A young man praised African businessman, Aliko Dangote, after the Dangote Group shared exciting news with its suppliers

The young man and several other individuals made the statement just days after Dangote announced a reduction in fuel price

Amid promises to continue reducing the price of fuel, the Dangote Group shared an update that made many people happy

A young Nigerian man has taken to social media to celebrate after Dangote Group announced a new price at which it would supply fuel to its distributors.

This announcement comes just days after the president of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, announced a reduction in the price of fuel to ₦739 per litre.

Dangote as Group shares exc. iting news with fuel suppliers: Photo Source: Twitter/ogannah/DangoteGroup/realadnantweet

Source: Twitter

Man celebrates as fuel price drops

Days after the announcement, several individuals confirmed the new price as they purchased fuel at different stations at the reduced rate.

Just days later, a statement made on the official handle of Dangote Group, @DangoteGroup, went viral and caught the attention of a young man.

The individual reacted and shared a screenshot of a post where Dangote Group announced the new price it would offer to petrol suppliers.

Dangote Group update excites Nigerians, young man applauds billionaire. Photo Source: Twitter/ogannah/DangoteGroup

Source: Twitter

Reacting to Dangote’s statement and the new fuel price, the individual, @realadnantweet, said:

"Congratulations! 🎉"

"Dangote has won the battle."

He shared a screenshot of a post that reportedly contains the statement of the African businessman. The statement reportedly read:

"We are going to use whatever resources we have to make sure that we crash the price down this December and January."

@darnoch01 noted:

"God will continue to strengthen Dangote, in the past December is the cash out time for fuel station staffs but now everything is cool and calm."

@Adeyimika05 added:

"So it's only December and January or what??"

@Chidima007 stressed:

"Dangote Is doing well! More strength!"

@chrisCrypto369 stated:

"You will most likely win this battle also but please keep prices low and reasonable when done."

@KayodeAbraham12 shared:

"When @nnpclimited declared N5.4trn PAT, I knew Nigerians av been so much and deeply unjustly and unfairly exploited, extorted and defrauded by profiteering & racketeering. PMS can still come down to N350/ltr and these energy enterprises & corporation would still make good profit."

@Deprinse01 said:

"Nigerians are happy this reductions in fuel pricing is happening for the first time ever in December which was known previously for fuel shortage and consequently causing unnecessary agony of queues in the petrol stations across the country. We're Oliver Twist... We're asking for more reduction in prices for more comfort. Thank you."

@Vibes_with_Rey said:

"Na dangote go finally close all petrol stations. Your customer stocked fuel at a high price, now you come reduce price."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man visited a filling station days after Dangote Group president, Aliko Dangote, announced a new fuel price of ₦739 per litre.

Man confirms ₦739 fuel price in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared his experience at a popular filling station after Dangote Group announced a reduction in fuel price.

The young man took to social media to narrate what he went through while buying fuel following the announcement by Dangote Group president, Aliko Dangote, who pegged the new petrol price at ₦739 per litre, starting from Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng