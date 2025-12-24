A lady who left Christianity has walked down memory lane of how devout she was when she was still practising her former religion

A former Christian has stated that Christianity takes away your best years.

The lady recounted how devoted she was to her former religion when she was younger, including going to church five times a week.

Former Christian compares her life with Christians

In a TikTok video, the young lady, @lemonhaid, noted that her father is no longer a Christian.

She recalled how she was discouraged from leaving the faith when she made it clear she wanted to do so at that time.

She expressed a strong belief that her life would have been way worse if she had remained in the faith, adding that she has surpassed people she grew up with in many aspects.

The former Christian said her Christian pals are still in the faith, hanging on to the belief that God's time is the best and that He has plans for them. In her words:

"Another thing people fail to talk about Christianity is it takes away your best years. Growing up, I was a very, very devout Christian, go to church, my mum goes to church, my dad was never a devout Christian.

"Even now, my dad is no longer a Christian. In a week, we go to church like five times. Five freaking times. Anytime I look back, I will just be like, imagine I was still there, when I wanted to leave, they were like, don't leave, God said this, God said that, God said your future is here.

"Imagine I stayed back, the way my life is now, I am two million per cent certain my life will not be the way it is now. Imagine I stayed back in that area I grew up in, and I was a Christian and everything.

"I am very, very certain because people I grew up with, not like I am bragging or anything, I have surpassed them in so many things. I have been in places, I have had different opportunities, I have explored life, you get, and they are still there because they believe that God's time is the best, God has a plan for them."

Reactions trail ex-Christian's post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the former Christian lady's post below:

Wilson Okp said:

"Christianity doesn't take away your best years if you're talking about taking a deep dive into youthful lust, Christianity doesn't say you should not work or do business and make investment , but Christianity says stay away from sins, the problem is the people who lead and administer Christianity to others."

Ozichukwu said:

"To each his own. Christianity did not take away your best years. Step outside of this situation and reanalyse, understand what happened and try again this time being better informed. I have been a Christian since ages and it has helped me live my best life.🥰 Peace be unto you."

Olufemi said:

"But preserved my life, most of my friends that lived their lives anyhow when growing up are regretting it now."

Richie🪖 said:

"Am a Muslim all because I started questioning things people started calling me a mad man 😂😭 religion is just a coping mechanism."

Ifeanyi said:

"Back in university, I spent most of my time attending fellowships and church services... I missed a lot of university life shaa."

John's Fashion said:

"Christianity did not take away your best years rather you pastor or parents took away your best years."

