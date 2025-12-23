A woman said she was heavily pregnant when her husband unexpectedly passed away one year ago

According to her, she put to bed 11 days later at the time her husband's final burial rites were being planned

The child she gave birth has now turned one year and she shared a post that made a lot of netizens emotional

A woman shared the emotional story of how her husband died when she was heavily pregnant.

The woman made the post on TikTok explaining that she was close to giving birth to her first child when her husband unexpectedly passed away.

In the post she shared, the woman, Whitney said she gave birth 11 days after her husband's death.

"1 year ago after God visited me(loosing my beloved) He chose to give me a Gift that only He, gives men( Son) exactly 11days after."

According to her, as preparations were being made for her husband's burial, her baby boy arrived but sadly, her husband was not there.

She noted:

"While preparations were been made for the burial of my husband, I bore a child into this world, My first fruit. While his father laid helplessly at the morgue, I know if God had asked, he would have pleaded to spent a little time with his lovely family he was excited starting but God remains Ultimate."

Whitney praised her husband, noting that he protected her and shielded her.

She said:

"My emotions have been extremely overwhelmed but God has remained Merciful and Faithful. The garment of widowhood and parenthood weights on my shoulders heavily but I hope to come out victoriously. Everyday I imagine how life would have been for us if you were here,you shielded and supported me, my happiness meant everything to you, there’s that smile you could do anything for💔 I won’t have faced all am passing through today, if you were here🥲words can never explain the depth of my pains. I would never regret crossing paths with you because you Loved me genuinely."

Reactions as woman mourns her late husband

@Dr Ebele Nkeoma said:

"I don't know how God does it, but He truly takes care. I was left with 4 young children as a young widow at the age of 28 years. Today, all are graduates and God changed my story. Your testimony is loading amidst the pain. Our God will help you."

@añurika — adiaha_ita said:

"Hey Mama, you've got this. Thank you for exalting Abba over this situation. I am super proud of you, and I promise that, the one who knew you before you were conceived and wrote down your days in His books, will give you joy that surpasses human understanding. Indeed, you latter shall be greater than your former."

