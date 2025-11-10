A young lady has opened up about her decision to stop being a Christian and what she realised before dumping the religion

She said she was once a devoted churchgoer, read her Bible, fasted and prayed, until she left the faith

The former Christian shared with the public what she noticed in her life anytime she embarked on fasting

An ex-Christian, Stephanie, has slammed Christians trolling and threatening her with hellfire for choosing to leave the faith.

In a video shared on TikTok, she disclosed that she was once a devoted Christian who attended church regularly, prayed, fasted and read the Bible, until she made certain observations.

Former Christian's fasting observation

Stephanie said she realised that the activities she devoted her time to as a Christian were irrelevant.

She further noticed that whenever she fasted, the issue she fasted for would go South or have a negative outcome. It was then she realised that religion was invented to control people.

Stephanie dismissed the Bible's importance, describing it as a storybook and advised people to stop treating it as a manual.

She added that some Christians worship God out of fear of hellfire. She said:

"...Let me tell you, I was once a religious girl...I read my Bible. I am always there, always going to church, always at the chapel praying to God, fasting. I did all that.

"But from my observation, I came to understand that all those things I was doing were just a farce. Infact, I noticed that anytime I fasted, that thing that I am fasting for would spoil.

"So, that was how I started realising that religion was just invented to control us. Jesus is not God. Jesus may have been a human being like you, and the Bible is a storybook. The Bible is not a real thing.

"Treat the Bible just the way you treat your storybook or history books. Okay? Stop treating it as if it is a manual on which you can live your life, and some of you are worshipping Jesus out of fear because of one hell like that.

"Have you ever thought to yourself that if you leave Jesus devil will leave you. You went and inherited another person's enemy..."

Lady's statement sparks mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's statement below:

user8839876874770 said:

"Smiles, I love it when people are bold enough to own up to their belief, speak to the issues. Now let me tell you, there's no heaven or hell anywhere."

Known said:

"You never face life you go run back to Jesus. I have lost everything and I feel betrayed by God. But I can’t leave he remains the only true option."

Baba_Paspe said:

"My question is , why is God not answering prayers as it was written in the Bible !!"

OLAMIDE Ade said:

"Join Muslim your life we change I promise you 🤲🙏 Ask Allah 🙏 for anything Masha Allah 🙏 Allah will give it to you."

Fortified said:

"Why will satan attack you when you are no longer a problem to him...it's that simple. A kingdom cannot be divided against itself. I'll advise you to go back to your first love (JESUS), ask for forgiveness and embrace His love."

juliusjustus said:

"Satan is working aswear ,when you encounter the wickedness of life then you will understand that there is a name greater than every other names,Jesus Christ."

