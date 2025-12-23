A Nigerian lady has shared a thought-provoking question regarding the case between Doris Ogala and Chris Okafor

In her tweet, she asked whether the actress was blind when she first noticed Chris Okafor's alleged evil deeds while they were dating

The lady went on to state that people don't really hate evil, but only try to speak against it when it stops benefiting them

A Nigerian lady has raised questions about the controversy involving actress Doris Ogala and pastor Chris Okafor.

She boldly addressed the allegations which the actress made about the Chris whom she once intended to marry.

Lady reacts to Doris and Chris Okafor's saga

In her now-viral tweet, she questioned whether those concerns existed during their relationship.

The post triggered massive reactions, as many TikTok users spoke about accountability, timing and the real motive behind the public accusations that surfaced after the relationship ended.

In the post shared on X by @blesing_jonah, she criticised the actress for being initially willing to commit to marriage but suddenly switching and portraying the cleric in an extremely negative light after he left her.

The X user wondered why such serious character judgements appeared only after the relationship had broken down, rather than during the period when they were romantically involved.

According to her, the situation raised doubts about whether warning signs had been ignored at the time or whether anger following the fallout caused the outburst.

She implied that outrage often emerged not from a rejection of wrongdoing itself, but from the moment personal benefit disappeared.

In her words:

"If Doris Ogala says Dr Chris Okafor is a murderer, juju pastor, fake miracle worker, yahoo ally, and she still wanted to marry him. Now my question is; Was she blind then, or just angry now? Some people don’t hate evil. They only hate it when it stops benefiting them."

Reactions as lady criticises Doris Ogala

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Black boy said:

"They hate it when it stops benefiting them."

@Makinde Lateef said:

"Good evening bro. To my knowledge, this lady leaked a pastor's secret. You see what's happening nowadays, if a man of God or a powerful person has a secret involving a lady, they might try to silence her. This woman's life is in danger, but she doesn't know. They'll try to get info from her to delete it. Nowadays, you hear strange news about people, a man, a friend, female or male. You hear bad stuff."

@Diva FloraMira said:

"The truth will one day come out."

@mmachukwu_loveth added:

"Poor man no know wetin God did for am."

See the post below:

