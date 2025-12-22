Doris Ogala walked out of detention on Monday, December 22, two days after security operatives took her from her residence

While official charges remain shrouded in mystery, insiders point to her battle with Pastor Chris Okafor as the catalyst

Comedian DeeOne, who previously shared claims about the arrest, now urged Nigerians to intercede

After forty-eight hours in police custody, embattled Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has finally been released.

However, instead of a celebratory return, the mood surrounding her freedom has shifted to one of intense worry.

Despite her release, the silence from the police and the actress’s own camp regarding the exact reason for the invitation has fueled intense public curiosity.

Doris Ogala was arrested after her ongoing battle with Pastor Chris Okafor. Photo: Doris Ogala, Chris Okafor.

Source: Instagram

Was it the N1 billion lawsuit she slammed on the popular "Man of God," or were there other underlying factors at play?

In a surprising twist, comedian DeeOne, who had earlier made headlines by claiming "suspicious items" were recovered during the police search, addressed her predicament.

In a new video addressing his followers, the comedian appeared visibly worried about the actress's well-being post-release.

He suggested that the trauma of the past few days, coupled with the ongoing legal pressures, may have taken a toll on her mental health.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to DeeOne's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@elokacyprian59 commented:

"I warned her, but she chose ignorance. She put her faith in VDM to save her, forgetting that he has never managed to save himself from the avalanche of allegations trailing him."

@alexdigitals01 shared:

"The person wey she don carry her matter go meet go scatter am, she go later regret am"

@seanederofia wrote:

"She always destroys people . Now she is facing her own. She works for the bad people, let her change her way."

@itscreamy_oflagos stated:

"Deeone let's leave Doris alone for now abeg ..Both Doris and the pastors are wrong ..The pastor's wrongs are more than Doris own."

@omontiki_aya_ayandiran noted:

"Pray? This prayer requests don dey long. When I wan see time to pray for myself if I pray for stranger wey no well. Mtchewn"

@leshak_emmanuel shared:

"You can not cancel and/or determine the way of Karma, bros; whatever we sow we reap...it's just a matter of time. God has fashioned His earth to function in justice! Often the obvious prayer is that God grants grace to go through the consequences and to come out strong with lessons learned! Putting the Church to such disrepute is very worrisome to imagine! The revelations ahead holds more even! Sometimes, some persons need to realize that God is not their mate!"

DeeOne calls for prayer for Doris Ogala. Photos: Doris Ogala.

Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala calls on DSS to investigate Pastor Okafor's altar

Legit.ng earlier reported that Doris Ogala involved Nigeria's Department of State Services (DSS) in her feud with Pastor Chris Okafor, the founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry.

Ogala, while speaking on the KAA Truths podcast, spoke about the cleric's church altar and why the DSS should dig it up.

The actress, who alleged that someone died during the construction, claimed a blogger found "something on the ground," leading to Okafor reaching out to her on how to sort it out.

Source: Legit.ng