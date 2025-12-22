A Nigerian man said he stayed at the university for eight years yet, he was not given a certificate by the school

According to him, at some points, the school informed him that he was no longer their student and he had to give up

In a touching video posted on TikTok, the man shared how his problem started and when the school changed its fees payment system

A Nigerian man went to school to study law but at the end of eight years, he did not return home with a certificate.

According to the man, after years of studying law at the university, he has nothing to show for it as he didn't graduate like his mates.

In a video posted on TikTok by Yomilistens, the man identified as Adewale noted that the problem started with the change of the school's fees payment system.

From the explanations he made in the video, it was clear the school did not recognize him as their student.

He said he has written so many letters to different authorities in the school but he was still not given his certificate.

"I spent 8 years and the school refused to give me my certificate. I studied law. First of all, in the first year, we didn't even do anything, we were just on strike. Then they merged us with another set and we started from there. As at when we got to 300 level, they changed the school portal from record soft to OOU portal. So when we were using record soft, we were able to pay like 60% and pay 40% later. So by the time they moved to OOU portal, we were not even informed. We just got information that we have to pay into another portal. And by that time, our 60% that we have paid was nowhere to be found, so we couldn't write exams. From there, the problem started. Most of the students left."

After eight years, Adewale was told he was not a student of the school despite paying fees, attending classes and writing exams.

Reactions as man shares his experience after eight years in school

@Mhiz-blessing said:

"OOU is fond of doing that I was a victim of this issue when I was in my final year too."

@Prince Adetutu said:

"OOU management, kindly help this guy resolve his case pls for God sake."

@PRISCY-O said:

"I can never forget OOU, I had to wait 4years to be given my certificate, graduated 2021 did my Nysc 2025, I can’t even start saying what they made us go through."

@New Eden Technology said:

"Omor I had the same exact experience too I rewrite, paid and visit many offices but nothing come forth for like 3 years I just had to let it go... It made me loose interest."

