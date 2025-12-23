A Catholic priest has reacted to the controversy surrounding Ini Edo's A Very Dirty Christmas, which continued to make waves on social media

The actress recently had a tearful outburst concerning calls by the Christian association to pull down the movie

Reacting to this, a Nigerian Catholic priest gave a condition for the movie not to be pulled down and called CAN's attention to other issues.

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ini Edo is in the limelight following the controversy surrounding the title of her new movie, A Very Dirty Christmas.

The controversy started when the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) objected to the film’s title, describing it as offensive and disrespectful to the Christian faith.

Ini Edo, in turn, tearfully broke down in tears during an Instagram live session as she appealed to CAN following threats to pull down her movie over the title if it was not changed.

CAN vs Ini Edo: Reverend father reacts

Reacting to her outburst, a Catholic Priest identified as Fada Oluoma on Facebook shared his opinion on the controversy.

He gave a condition for the movie not to be pulled down, as he encouraged CAN to watch the movie also.

Oluoma said on his Facebook post:

“"Dirty Christmas", CAN and Ini Edo. A friend forwarded the video of Ini edo in tears apologizing, pleading and beseeching CAN not to pull her movie down over what it considered a demeaning title. My friend wanted to hear my opinion on it. Here is what I think.

“I like the fact that CAN is challenging what it sees as derogatory to Christianity. At least let people know that they can't mess with our faith and it's appertunances and go scot free.

“Specifically to this Ini Edo's movie title, she has vouched that there is nothing in it that demeans or disparages Christianity, rather the movie is telling stories of the things that happen in our clime. She challenged anyone to point out any aspect of the movie that ridicules or disrespects Christianity and she will pull the movie down.

“Based on this, I think CAN should watch the movie, if it's content doesn't mock Christianity, she should be left alone and given time as she requested to do something about the title. A movie for which she invested her resources and other investments should not be destroyed or it's viewing success sabotaged because of mere title. CAN should please let the movie be if title is just the issue.”

The reverend father also called out CAN’s silence on “more serious issues that affect Christianity negatively in Nigeria.”

He added:

" Please, focus more on these institutionalized 'dirtiness' of Christianity. These are the things the bible would describe as weightier matters than a movie title.

"Let me not say more than these because there's definitely so much to say. Remember I haven't asked you to censor doctrines of churches, I am calling your attention to dirtier things that need your voice of rebuke and sanctions where neccessary. Thanks."

Ini Edo: Reactions trail Catholic Priest’s opinion

David Edward said:

"Let her call it Dirty December and leave Christmas out of it. People should learn to revere the sacredness of Christ and everything that is associated with him."

Stevie Scribe said:

"He who drinks beer and says the truth is better than who takes anointing oil and lie."

Toni Tonie said:

"Is it not better to use, A very dirty December " as the title than Christmas? We should be sensitive to what people hold dear."

Catholic priest reacts to 2Baba's marital drama

A Nigerian reverend father has reacted to the recent marital drama involving music icon 2Baba and his wife, Natasha.

This came amid recent controversies surrounding their marriage, including an altercation that was broadcast on Instagram Live.

The reverend father advised him on three things he should do concerning the situation, sparking reactions from netizens.

