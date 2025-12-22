Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna has expressed his disappointment with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)

This came amid a dispute with actress Ini Edo over the title of her festive movie, A Very Dirty Christmas

Legit.ng previously reported that in a clip from her live session, Ini broke down in tears as she revealed that CAN was working to take down her movie

Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna is supporting his colleague Ini Edo as she confronts CAN over her recent festive film.

Ini disclosed in an Instagram live video hours ago that the Christian Association had threatened to pull her movie.

CAN takes on Ini Edo over festive movie, IK Ogbonna responds. Credit: @ikogbonna, @iniedo, @can

Source: Instagram

She stated that if she had known the title would cause issues, she would have changed it.

The movie star apologised to the Association, stating that she never intended to disrespect or dishonour Christians because she is one.

IK expressed his support for her while also expressing disappointment in the Association.

He mentioned that they had seen the promotions for months and said nothing, but now that the film is out and performing well, they have issues with it.

He questioned how Christian it is to remain silent all along and only speak when progress has been accomplished.

“To be honest, I am deeply disappointed with CAN. You saw the promotions for this title for months and said nothing. The movie title was officially approved by the Censors Board, and we moved forward in good faith. Now that the film is out, showing nationwide and doing well, suddenly there’s an issue with the title. How Christian is it to stay silent all along, then speak only when progress has been made? This isn’t about conflict – it’s about fairness, consistency, and integrity.”

See his post below:

IK Ogbonna weighs in as CAN challenges Ini Edo’s festive film. Credit: @iniedo

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ini Edo responded to criticism from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over her new movie, A Very Dirty Christmas.

CAN had earlier expressed outrage over the title of the film, describing it as offensive and disrespectful to the Christian faith.

According to the Christian body, Christmas is a sacred season that marks the birth of Jesus Christ and represents purity, peace, love, and redemption.

It added that linking such a holy celebration with the word “dirty” diminishes its spiritual meaning and reduces a solemn religious observance to something crude and sensational.

CAN also called on the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to “explain how the title was approved for public exhibition, particularly during the Christmas season.”

Reacting to the backlash, Ini Edo released an official statement on her social media pages, explaining the intention behind the movie and its title.

She said the film was created to spark conversation and reflect real-life human experiences, stressing that art often uses contrast to encourage reflection.

The actress noted that all necessary legal and regulatory approvals were obtained before the movie was released, including clearance from the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC).

Ini Edo praises Taraji P. Henson

Legit.ng previously reported that Ini Edo reacted to Taraji P. Henson's role in Hollywood hit movie, Straw.

The Nigerian star, who praised the Hollywood actress' acting prowess, stated that she ignited a new fire in her.

According to Ini, Taraji's acting was so immersive and moving that it left her in tears.

Source: Legit.ng