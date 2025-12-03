A Nigerian reverend father has reacted to the recent marital drama involving music icon 2Baba and his wife, Natasha

This came amid recent controversies surrounding their marriage, including an altercation that was broadcast on Instagram Live

The reverend father advised him on three things he should do concerning the situation, sparking reactions from netizens

A Nigerian Catholic priest, Fr. Kelvin Ugwu, has reacted to the drama between singer 2Baba Idibia and his new wife, Natasha Osawaru.

The couple had been in a series of controversies, including a dramatic scene during an Instagram Live session hosted by Daddy Freeze.

A Catholic priest reacts to 2Baba and Natasha's marital drama.

The media personality had initially invited two of the Nigerian musician's former managers to appear for a conversation about the singer’s recent UK scandal.

As the discussion continued, 2Baba suddenly joined the Instagram Live session and got into an altercation with his wife.

Catholic Priest shares observation about 2Baba, Natasha

Following the series of drama surrounding the couple, netizens had taken to social media to react to the marital controversies.

On his Facebook page, Fr. Kelvin Ugwu expressed his love for 2Baba’s music and advised him on three things he should do.

He told the singer to leave women-related issues, focus on his children and make music.

His Facebook post read:

“I love 2Baba so much. I dey play him songs always. Na him be my best Nigerian living musician. I just wan make una help me convey this message give am. And I mean am in a very good way.

“Dear 2baba, you ma sef don try for woman matter. The way I see am ehn, right now wetin you need na just to rest for women affairs and focus on loving and caring for your children. Even church no allow priests to marry because e get why. You don try one, try two, try three, try four and half, e no still gree work. E no bad if you just kukuma rest.

“If no be your resilience and your good heart, women matter for almost cost you your career. Na 2025 we dey finish so, you still never settle this one single issue for your life.

“Walahi, I no sure say any happiness pass to play with your kids, drop them off for school, do assignment with them, sing with them, and allow them rub your korimakpa. And God come kukuma bless you with children wey carry your face and looks - kilode!

“You get correct voice, and your songs no be all these noisy type with empty lyrics. Your songs na evergreen. Just dey go studio, dey record. You be Legend oh… you no be legend extra stout. The difference plenty.”

A reverend father advises 2Baba on his marital drama.

Reactions trail Catholic priest’s advice to 2Baba

Chiamaka Jennifer Godwin said:

"Which kind rest? As per what exactly Padre? So you’re not happy for the peace of mind in his life ? That’s you don’t want him to have peace of mind ? Nawa oo."

Chinwendu Jude Jude said:

"Since our legendary tubaba has tried setting down with different types of women still he hasn't gotten his peace of mind. He better still join the priesthood and rest."

Ella Chiamaka Obasi said:

"Baba na father of all nations. Na only this marriage no gree work for his life. Make him leave marriage alone, no be for everybody."

