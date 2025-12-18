The Christian Association of Nigeria stated that the title of a new Christmas-themed movie crosses a sensitive religious line

The Christian body, in a strongly worded letter, questioned how regulators approved the film for festive release

They urged the producers of the movie to apologise and rethink the title to avoid deepening divisions

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has taken a strong stance against the title of Ini Edo’s newly released movie, A Very Dirty Christmas. It described it as offensive to the Christian faith and inappropriate for the sacred season.

This was contained in a statement released on Wednesday, December 17, and signed by its president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh.

The umbrella Christian body said the movie by the actress was deeply disturbed by the choice of words used to describe Christmas.

CAN says the title of Ini Edo's new Christmas-themed movie crosses a sensitive religious line.

They described that season as holy and spiritually significant.

According to CAN, Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ and symbolises purity, peace, love, and redemption.

The association argued that attaching the word “dirty” to such a solemn celebration strips it of its spiritual meaning and reduces it to something crude and sensational.

The statement noted that while the Christian community respects creative freedom and artistic expression, such liberty must be exercised with responsibility, especially in a country as religiously diverse as Nigeria.

The body stated:

“Creativity should build understanding and unity, not offend deeply held beliefs."

Beyond condemning the title, CAN expressed concern over how the movie passed through professional and regulatory channels without being flagged.

The association specifically called on the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to explain how the title was approved for public exhibition, particularly during the Christmas season, when religious sensitivity is heightened.

CAN also urged industry bodies such as the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and other Nollywood stakeholders to take a firm position on how religious themes and sacred symbols are portrayed in films.

CAN call for apology and rethink

In a direct appeal to the film’s producers, CAN called for an immediate reconsideration of the title and a public apology to the Christian community.

The association also singled out the producer of the movie, popular actress Ini Edo, urging her to show sensitivity and address the concerns raised.

According to CAN, such steps are necessary to preserve mutual respect and prevent unnecessary tension at a time when the nation is already grappling with serious moral and social challenges.

The statement added:

“At a time when the nation is already facing serious moral and social challenges, actions that trivialise sacred values only deepen division and erode mutual respect."

CAN calls on Ini Edo to apologise or change the title of the movie.

