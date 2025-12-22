A young Nigerian man got many people talking on the internet after he posted something online about a notable figure

A young Nigerian man has shared a rare observation about Yusuf, the son of former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari.

The young man took to his page to share his experience after a social media user spoke about him.

Man recalls brief moment with Buhari’s son

The individual mentioned that he recently saw the son of the president and shared where it happened.

In his post, @oil_shaeikh spoke about the president’s son and mentioned what he observed when he saw him.

He said:

"I saw him at Baze University mosque last week Friday. He came in, no noise, no escorts, put his prayer mat on the floor, prayed, and got out."

After making the short statement, the young man spoke further about the behavior of the president’s son.

He added:

"He’s a simple man."

"I was at the row behind him, same column! Then next row was @IsmaeelAhmedB and former Gov. Yarima of Zamfara."

Reactions as man speaks about Buhari's son

@engr_muaz wrote:

"The first day I saw him was at 301HAG flight line ze shiga jirgin Air Force ATR42 daga Lagos zuwa Abuja, only him and his driver. Both of them were carrying their bags by their selves, shaking every human being. I said this man has a good foundation and background."

@Hagalstinechris shared:

"Worshipping and singing praises to the son of the former President, as if he built hospitals or schools. This is the reason why the future of this country is so dim. Aside from this humility, what project is he doing to drive change?"

@AghedoCEO noted:

"Nigerians are cooking something already. They will soon package him for president. Based on these lame reasons, just the way they set Bubu up to fail knowing the guy had no capacity."

@Legend_Grin stressed:

"Wait you guys don't feel any sort of shame when typing stuffs like this or what. You elevate a MAN to godly status because you feel he is above your station. You expected different because his DAD not HIM was a president a terrible one at that. No wonder we perish in their hands."

@KingBozzq noted:

"I don't understand, was there supposed to be drama or what? Or has Seyi Tinubu made us all think the son of the president moving with a battalion like an army general is the norm?"

@OmoniyiAkintobi said:

"It show that his father was a modest man and Yusuf radiates that. But we can’t say this about one president’s son that’s moving around in convoy of army, police and DSS. One can easily spot children of stolen wealth, and unfortunately, some youths still applaud them for peanuts."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man praised Yusuf Buhari, the only son of the late Muhammadu Buhari, for his good conduct while his father was president.

Nigerian shares emotional post on Buhari’s grave

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared a sad post about where former President Buhari was buried. He said it was the same place Buhari used to sit quietly. The man prayed for Allah to forgive Buhari and make his grave a good place.

Many Nigerians saw the post and prayed for Buhari too, remembering that he was humble, kind, and gave to poor people.

