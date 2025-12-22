A Nigerian lady who was stuck in Lokoja road while travelling shared her experience from Abuja to Enugu state

She cried out over how many hours she spent in the hours-long traffic, revealing how much she paid for the night bus

Many who came across the video were shocked at the price, sparking mixed reactions about travelling during festive season

A Nigerian lady shared her experience on the Abuja-Lokoja Road while travelling to Enugu.

Travellers who recently went through that road had complained of heavy traffic, causing vehicles to be stuck for hours.

On her TikTok page, @petite197 expressed her experience after staying long on the road.

She mentioned how she travelled on a night bus but remained stuck in the traffic.

Sharing a video of the gridlock, the lady said:

“Journey from Abuja to Enugu state. Guys we are stuck here since last night till now no movement. And the worst is that we are yet to reach Lokoja talking of being close to Enugu. I'm really frustrated right now. no movement.”

She added in the comments:

“It was coursed by the bridge that leads to Lokoja they were working on one of the bridges. We stayed there for over 9 hours. It night journey ooh we were stock from 2am till this noon by 12pm.”

Mentioning the amount for night bus, the lady added:

“By night 25k people that came late hour 20k.”

Reactions trail lady’s experience at Lokoja traffic

@DE BLESSED ONYITEX GLOBAL said:

"If them like make them remove lokoja bridge. we are heading to East to celebrate our Xmas/new year."

@beco950 said:

"Na why I no travel go Enugu this Xmas be this, make I just stay Abuja in peace make road free small… we land 042 for new year."

@RosyHorno said:

"Thank God say na Enugu to imo be my journey and na by 5 am we dey always move."

@Omozokpia Tessy Ujun

"We just left lokoja now. Started this journey since 6:30am today."

@Very wicked Abia girl said:

"Na una Dey follow lokoja, my driver took my car yesterday to Enugu from Abuja through benue him no spend reach 6hours for road."

@Ego_ oyibo said:

"una sure say no be the hold up hold my husband so? he's lines are not even going, from lagos to asaba.

@Victoria Empire said:

"Assuming IM still traveling na yesterday I for comot omo thank goodness."

@Austa said:

"wait, what time did you people leave that you are still stuck at lokoja? that place still gets stock in the mornings?"

@Content Cruise TikTok Queen said:

"That’s why I hate using road this period, best is to save enough money and fly, no stress."

