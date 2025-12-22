A Nigerian lady who was stuck in Lokoja road while travelling shared her experience while travelling for the holidays

She cried out over how much pure water was sold in the hours-long traffic, showing how hundreds of people were stuck

Many who came across the video were shocked at the price of pure water, sparking mixed reactions about travelling

A Nigerian lady, Christiana John, shared her experience on the Abuja-Lokoja Road.

Travellers who recently went through that road had complained of heavy traffic, causing vehicles to be stuck for hours.

A lady shares experience at Lokoja road traffic. Photo: @christianajohn920

Source: TikTok

Lokoja traffic: Lady laments pure water price

On her TikTok page, @christianajohn920 shared her experience on the road as she showed other travellers who were stuck.

She mentioned how much hawkers sold sachet water, also known as pure water, to travellers stuck in the gridlock.

According to her, room temperature water was sold for N100 per sachet while chilled ones were sold for N200.

Sharing a video of the gridlock, the lady said:

“Abuja Lokoja road. 1 hot pure water 100 naira. Cold one 200 if you no buy leave.”

She added:

“Somehow it was a blessing to the villagers around the area.

In the comments, she stated that they were told that the road was being constructed.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail traffic at Lokoja road

@Muhammed Salihu junior 0063 said:

"nothing concern me with all does things oo cuz na who na choose to go village for Christmas who na never reach home village people Don start dere work."

@Obus said:

this road has been like for years and government is doing nothing about it it won't cost much to fix it but instead they will tell u they spend billions on refreshment

@Confido said:

“Omo…. Those pure water sellers cun dea feel like one big God…. Will never forget this crazy experience."

@Kakky said:

"I don’t know why they have to wait till now before fixing the road with all seriousness, few months back they weren’t busy on fixing this road."

@Aneesah said:

"If no be mumu how you go Dey construct road this period, and it has been long since they started this construction o. I was even surprised yesterday when I saw that they haven’t finished."

@Yummy Mummy said:

"Looks like a joke but that’s where I’ve been since morning, 7 hours of traffic jam

@Bernie said:

"Why is everyone posting and lamenting like they don’t know that is how it happens every year??? What were y’all expecting by this time of the year??"

@ZitaDennis said:

"that's pure wickedness."

@aantee

"with what am seeing here , nne Flight is cheap."

A lady mentions how much pure water was sold at the Lokoja traffic. Photo: @christianajohn920

Source: TikTok

In a related story, a man lamented how much he saw while booking a flight ahead of Christmas.

Lady shares unexpected night bus experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shared her unpleasant experience as she travelled on a night bus from Lagos to one of the eastern states in Nigeria.

She shared how the gunmen attacked the bus and what the driver quickly did to avert the impending attack from the gunmen.

The video of the incident trended online, and the lady came out to give the full details of what happened, sparking reactions.

Source: Legit.ng